Bluemountain Capital Management Has Cut By $972,818 Its Cosan LTD (CZZ) Position; Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) Has 1.46 Sentiment

Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.08, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 51 hedge funds increased and opened new positions, while 35 cut down and sold holdings in Horizon Bancorp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 20.41 million shares, up from 20.06 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Horizon Bancorp in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 26 Increased: 36 New Position: 15.

Analysts await Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 28.13% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.32 per share. HBNC’s profit will be $18.36 million for 9.93 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Horizon Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.13% EPS growth.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc holds 6.23% of its portfolio in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. for 1.33 million shares. Jacobs Asset Management Llc owns 477,025 shares or 1.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc has 1.14% invested in the company for 264,715 shares. The Indiana-based Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co has invested 0.81% in the stock. Tradition Capital Management Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 143,954 shares.

Horizon Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for Horizon Bank, N.A. that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company has market cap of $729.09 million. The firm offers non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. It has a 12.25 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial, financial, agricultural, and commercial tax-exempt loans; real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

The stock increased 1.50% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $16.28. About 62,020 shares traded. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC) has declined 17.79% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.79% the S&P500.