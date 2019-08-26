Bluemountain Capital Management Has Boosted Trinseo S A (TSE) Holding by $345,465 as Shares Declined; Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Shareholder Capital Planning Advisors Cut Holding by $425,219

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 36.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 5,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The hedge fund held 10,536 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750,000, down from 16,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $77.67. About 578,052 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q CREDIT CARD LOANS GREW 10% TO $65.6B; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES QTRLY PAYMENT SERVICES TRANSACTION DOLLAR VOLUME WAS $56.1 BLN, UP 19% FROM PRIOR YEAR; 15/03/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES SAYS CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.84 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.81 PCT AT JANUARY END – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $2,100 MLN VS $1,892 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 13/03/2018 – NY DFS: GEICO TO END USING JOB STATUS, EDUCATION TO SET RATES; 08/05/2018 – Discover Introduces First Fee Forgiveness — a Program That Automatically Waives One Fee Per Year; 26/04/2018 – DFS 1Q REV. NET OF INTEREST EXPENSE $2.58B, EST. $2.58B; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Ending Loans $65.6 Billion as of March 31; 04/04/2018 – NY DFS: PLYMOUTH ROCK CAN ACQUIRE 21ST CENTURY NATL INSURANCE; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – IAN FILBY WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY TIM STACEY, CURRENTLY GROUP CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Trinseo S A (TSE) by 154.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 7,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.35% . The hedge fund held 12,637 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $572,000, up from 4,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Trinseo S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $28.15. About 109,647 shares traded. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 46.65% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Trinseo SA, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSE); 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Net $120.3M; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q EPS $2.10-EPS $2.28; 26/04/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 17/05/2018 – Trinseo Adopts GRI Standards for Annual Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility Reporting; 16/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Adj EPS $2.76; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.76, EST. $2.60; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Trinseo; 21/03/2018 Trinseo Invites Extruders to Experience the MAGNUM™ ABS Difference

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77 billion and $8.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 56,157 shares to 212,947 shares, valued at $9.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 17,369 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,061 shares, and cut its stake in Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC).

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $735.14 million for 8.41 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual earnings per share reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00 million and $327.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,100 shares to 22,938 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 5,874 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,372 shares, and has risen its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).

