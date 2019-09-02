Bluemountain Capital Management Has Boosted Position in Cutera (CUTR); Jnba Financial Advisors Holding in Visa (V) Boosted by $481,884 as Market Valuation Rose

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cutera Inc (CUTR) by 99.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 17,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.44% . The hedge fund held 35,558 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $628,000, up from 17,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cutera Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $414.84 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.63% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $28.87. About 94,336 shares traded. Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) has declined 33.87% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CUTR News: 21/05/2018 – Cutera at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 08/05/2018 – Cutera 1Q Loss $2.03M; 12/04/2018 – Cutera Celebrates 20 Years of Best-In-Class Product Innovation; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 18 TO 20 PCT; 28/03/2018 – Cutera Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – CUTERA INC SAYS NEEDS ADDITIONAL TIME TO COMPLETE PRESENTATION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, ANALYSIS AND REVIEW THEREOF BY EXTERNAL AUDIT FIRM; 22/05/2018 – Cutera Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.03 TO $1.11; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $178 MLN TO $181 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Cutera at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow

Jnba Financial Advisors increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 95.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jnba Financial Advisors bought 3,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 6,329 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $989,000, up from 3,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jnba Financial Advisors who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $180.82. About 4.06M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 21/05/2018 – U.K. GOVT WON’T COMMENT ON SPECIFIC CASE OF ABRAMOVICH VISA; 10/05/2018 – Full Alliance Group (OTCPK:FAGI) Announces Participation in Visa’s Everywhere Initiative Program; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Adj EPS $1.11; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 30/05/2018 – U.S. Toughens Visa Process for Chinese Nationals; 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS; 28/05/2018 – Even the Smartest Millennials Are Stumped by Danish Visa Rules; 02/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Chinese National Sentenced for Fraudulently Obtaining a Student Visa; 25/04/2018 – VISA – TECHNICAL MIGRATION WITH VISA EUROPE IS WELL UNDERWAY – CONF CALL

