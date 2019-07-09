Bluemountain Capital Management Has Boosted Holding in Anthem (ANTM) as Stock Value Declined; Neogenomics (NEO) Share Price Rose While 1492 Capital Management Decreased by $529,560 Its Position

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NEO) by 8.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 26,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 269,488 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51M, down from 295,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $22.65. About 482,936 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 109.52% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $43M; 02/04/2018 – NeoGenomics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC NEO.O SAYS SHARON VIRAG APPOINTED CFO; 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Exits Position in NeoGenomics

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 658.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 19,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 22,347 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41 million, up from 2,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $284.74. About 922,769 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem boosted by move away from Obamacare exchanges; 23/05/2018 – NFL PLAYERS UNION SAYS IT WAS NOT CONSULTED ON NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM POLICY, WILL REVIEW AND CHALLEGNGE IF NECESSARY; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 23/05/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – NOW EXPECTS MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TO BE BETWEEN 40.1 MLN – 40.3 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 30/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 01/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches New Medicare Supplement Plans to Make Health Care More Affordable for Wisconsin; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77 billion and $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nanometrics Inc (NASDAQ:NANO) by 21,560 shares to 6,856 shares, valued at $212,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 136,217 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,792 shares, and cut its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na holds 196,046 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Kopp Investment Advsr Lc has 6.56% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 396,327 shares. Granite Prtnrs Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 1.76 million shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 59,088 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Fin invested in 0% or 11,650 shares. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 661,615 shares. Conestoga Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 18,500 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated accumulated 0% or 64,677 shares. Federated Incorporated Pa holds 0.04% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) or 695,464 shares. The Belgium-based Kbc Group Inc Nv has invested 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 8,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Assocs reported 0.01% stake. Goldman Sachs Incorporated stated it has 286,160 shares. Bancorp Of Mellon reported 1.83 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45M and $118.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr by 88,133 shares to 112,753 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.03 per share. NEO’s profit will be $4.80M for 113.25 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by NeoGenomics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.