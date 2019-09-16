Bluemountain Capital Management Has Boosted By $4.85 Million Its Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Holding; Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX) Shorts Up By 5.26%

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) stake by 19.89% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc acquired 538,890 shares as Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA)’s stock declined 47.93%. The Bluemountain Capital Management Llc holds 3.25M shares with $29.99 million value, up from 2.71M last quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd now has $9.04B valuation. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.04. About 15.91 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 03/05/2018 – TEVA SAYS SEES FREMANEZUMAB EMA ACTION ON MAA IN 1H 2019; 17/05/2018 – STAT Plus: McCaskill urges two government agencies to rethink purchases of Teva medicines; 16/05/2018 – NEUROSEARCH A/S: NEUROSEARCH, TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INTL ENTER; 23/03/2018 – TEVA REPORTS LAUNCH OF A GENERIC VERSION OF ALOXI® IN UNITED ST; 10/05/2018 – TEVA CANADA LAUNCHES GENERIC VERSION OF RESTASIS IN CANADA; 06/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill: Teva is Stonewalling a Senate Investigation; 02/04/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Rises For 2nd Wk, Aubagio Advances: MS; 03/05/2018 – TEVA – REGARDING FREMANEZUMAB, CO SEES FDA PRE-APPROVAL INSPECTION TO TAKE PLACE IN COMING MONTHS & TO RECEIVE FDA APPROVAL & LAUNCH BEFORE 2018 END; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM: NO EXPECTATION FOR ANOTHER 40 MG GENERIC VERSION OF COPAXONE IN 2018

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) had an increase of 5.26% in short interest. CRNX’s SI was 2.03M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 5.26% from 1.93 million shares previously. With 66,200 avg volume, 31 days are for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX)’s short sellers to cover CRNX’s short positions. The SI to Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 14.96%. The stock increased 5.22% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $17.94. About 64,029 shares traded. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) has declined 20.72% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.72% the S&P500.

Among 10 analysts covering Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TEVA), 2 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Teva Pharmaceutical Indus has $23 highest and $600 lowest target. $12’s average target is 49.25% above currents $8.04 stock price. Teva Pharmaceutical Indus had 17 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, June 3 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Friday, September 6 with “Underweight”. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, May 9 report. The stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, August 9. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, July 15 by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, May 28, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. The company was downgraded on Thursday, May 30 by Bank of America. Citigroup maintained the shares of TEVA in report on Thursday, April 11 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Market Perform” rating.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc decreased Solaris Oilfield Infrstr Inc stake by 978,668 shares to 594,178 valued at $8.90M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Baker Hughes A Ge Co (Put) stake by 55,500 shares and now owns 1.15M shares. Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) was reduced too.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company has market cap of $434.15 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

