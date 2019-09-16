Bluemountain Capital Management Decreased Its Holding in U S Concrete (USCR) by $2.04 Million as Share Value Rose; Southernsun Asset Management Increases Position in Belden (BDC)

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in U S Concrete Inc (USCR) by 80.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc sold 41,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 10,292 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $511,000, down from 51,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in U S Concrete Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $785.51 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 164,036 shares traded. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 7.76% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Names William J. Sandbrook Chairman of Company’s Board of Directors; 18/05/2018 – U.S. CONCRETE NAMES WILLIAM J. SANDBROOK CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in US Concrete; 22/04/2018 – DJ US Concrete Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USCR); 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete Acquires New Ready-Mixed Concrete Plant in Downtown Philadelphia; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Cont Ops EPS 18c; 30/04/2018 – US CONCRETE 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. 43C; 08/03/2018 U.S. Concrete Names John E. Kunz as Principal Accounting Officer; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete: Michael Lundin Will Remain Lead Independent Director

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Belden Inc (BDC) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 31,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.98% . The institutional investor held 431,450 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.70 million, up from 400,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Belden Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $54.03. About 116,048 shares traded. Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) has declined 28.76% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BDC News: 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Belden’s Euro Notes Ba3; 02/05/2018 – BELDEN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.41 TO $1.51, EST. $1.47; 16/05/2018 – Belden at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 06/03/2018 – Belden Announces Cash Tender Offers for Any and All of the Outstanding Senior Subordinated Notes Listed Below:; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Belden’s Prpsed Euro Notes ‘BB-‘ Rating; 13/03/2018 – Belden Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Tender Offers for Any and All of the Outstanding Senior Subordinated Notes Listed Below:; 02/05/2018 – BELDEN 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.16, EST. $1.11; 02/05/2018 – Belden 1Q Rev $605.6M; 02/05/2018 – Belden Sees 2Q EPS 37c-EPS 47c; 02/05/2018 – BELDEN BOOST FY REV. VIEW ON SAM PURCHASE

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $36,368 activity.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dycom Industries Inc (NYSE:DY) by 145,370 shares to 1.58 million shares, valued at $93.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Actuant Corp (NYSE:ATU) by 51,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Timken Co. (NYSE:TKR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 17 investors sold BDC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 42.13 million shares or 1.90% less from 42.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Century Inc accumulated 503,041 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 151,032 were accumulated by Phocas. 8,517 were accumulated by Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Company. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc reported 5,157 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,325 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.01% or 51,319 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp owns 0.02% invested in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) for 14,641 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability reported 4,400 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc accumulated 306,320 shares. Amp Cap reported 6,016 shares. Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us Inc owns 45,659 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 44,981 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New Jersey-based Systematic Finance Management LP has invested 0.04% in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 11,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Intl Gru Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold USCR shares while 47 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 15.31 million shares or 1.87% more from 15.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential has invested 0.01% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). State Street reported 452,777 shares stake. Ameriprise Financial, a Minnesota-based fund reported 118,772 shares. Pnc Svcs Group Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Next Fincl Gru holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Quinn Opportunity Prtn Lc has 0.03% invested in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) for 5,000 shares. Parkside Retail Bank & Tru holds 12 shares. Fifth Third State Bank has invested 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Legal & General Public Limited Liability has invested 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Lpl Finance Lc reported 11,764 shares. Mackay Shields Llc holds 55,900 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Management invested 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Public Sector Pension Board reported 0.01% stake.

