Bluemountain Capital Management Decreased Insteel Industries (IIIN) Holding by $327,820; Market Value Declined; As Dominion Energy (D) Stock Declined, Godsey & Gibb Associates Has Upped Position by $891,556

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN) by 51.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc sold 16,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The hedge fund held 15,706 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $329,000, down from 32,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Insteel Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $362.12 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.87. About 30,326 shares traded. Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) has declined 51.74% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.74% the S&P500. Some Historical IIIN News: 24/04/2018 – Insteel Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 22/03/2018 lnsteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, lll to its Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Insteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES SAYS ON MARCH 21, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO SEVEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Insteel Industries 2Q EPS 31c; 22/03/2018 – Insteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, III to its Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – lnsteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Insteel Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIIN); 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF ABNEY S. BOXLEY, lll TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought 11,731 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 186,406 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.29M, up from 174,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $76.37. About 3.70M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020; 25/04/2018 – Dominion Energy’s Project Plant It!® Notches Half-Million Milestone in 2018; 28/03/2018 – Dominion Energy’s IDR Affirmed at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds CMS Energy, Exits Dominion Energy; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PLANS TO REDUCE PARENT-LEVEL DEBT WITH PROCEEDS OF FINANCING OF COVE POINT FACILITY; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief; 13/03/2018 – NRDC : BREAKING: Utility regulators at the VA State Corporation Commission have refused Dominion Energy’s request to; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM

More notable recent Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Cesca Therapeutics Announces Improved Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update – PRNewswire” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Insteel reports Q3 net earnings fall ~83% – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Insteel Industries slips 9% post Q1 results – Seeking Alpha” on January 17, 2019. More interesting news about Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ADTN, ADVM, EGBN and NFLX among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merchants Bancorp: Another Fixed-To-Floating Preferred Stock From This Small-Cap Bank – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Since April 22, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $109,221 activity. $89,300 worth of stock was bought by THOMPSON G KENNEDY on Monday, April 22.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77 billion and $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 246,426 shares to 354,588 shares, valued at $12.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB) by 49,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,018 shares, and has risen its stake in Allete Inc (NYSE:ALE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold IIIN shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 14.86 million shares or 1.33% less from 15.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Corp holds 11,289 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Co reported 126,574 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,865 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 105,143 shares. The Minnesota-based White Pine Ltd Liability has invested 0.14% in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). 107,113 are owned by Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Company. Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 48,800 shares. Northern Trust Corp holds 257,064 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Management owns 131,606 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 13,950 were accumulated by Thrivent For Lutherans. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) for 125,141 shares. Pnc Fincl Serv Group reported 2,028 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 11,036 shares in its portfolio. First Washington Corporation has invested 1.56% in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). State Street has 0% invested in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN).

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 46% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Use Of Debt Could Be Considered Risky – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings (NYSE:BJ) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 13% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 103% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dominion Energy’s Dividend Needs Clarification – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16M and $658.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 2,275 shares to 107,750 shares, valued at $19.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. The insider BENNETT JAMES A bought $499,994.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 62,053 are owned by Cadence Mgmt Llc. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership has 60,916 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). The Minnesota-based Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.68% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Argent Tru owns 0.25% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 31,666 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Llc has 401 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Ashfield Cap Prtn Lc has 4,863 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Corp owns 0.02% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 131,189 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 3,445 shares. Eqis Mgmt stated it has 3,245 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 2.51 million were reported by Epoch Inv Partners. First Commonwealth Corporation Pa reported 6,907 shares. Navellier Assocs owns 6,041 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 0.21% or 216,762 shares.