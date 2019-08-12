Bluemountain Capital Management Cut Its Holding in Zoetis (ZTS) by $5.25 Million; Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Has Upped Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $310,578

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 74.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc sold 52,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The hedge fund held 18,158 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, down from 70,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $125.07. About 1.66M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy Abaxis for $1.9 bln in cash; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.35B; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Abaxis for $2 Billion as Firms Prowl for Pet Deals; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Zoetis One of America’s Best Employers for Third Year in a Row; 15/05/2018 – Anatara Announces Exclusive Global License Agreement with Zoetis; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 16/05/2018 – S&P: Zoetis Rating Reflects Expectation That Leverage Will Remain in 2x-3x Range in 2018-2019; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.04; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS, A LEADING GLOBAL PROVIDER OF VETERINARY; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $60 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO CO IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 18.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought 2,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 17,943 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, up from 15,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.81 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The lncredibles; 12/04/2018 – ESPN+ streaming service launches Disney’s digital drive; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to lead Fox after Disney deal; 26/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS NEW `AVENGERS’ OPENS WITH $39M INTERNATIONALLY; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Co Announces Strategic Reorganization

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77B and $8.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 3,636 shares to 4,378 shares, valued at $768,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 18,579 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Mueller Inds Inc (NYSE:MLI).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $563,255 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10 reported 27,843 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability reported 126,446 shares stake. Moreover, Eagle Asset has 0.46% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 853,328 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 0.02% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) or 1,380 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust owns 0.05% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 334,402 shares. Macquarie Gru stated it has 0.03% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Copper Rock Prns Ltd Liability Co accumulated 212,549 shares. Bath Savings Tru has 0.12% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Bb&T Secs Ltd Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). 3.33M were reported by Marshall Wace Llp. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Co holds 0.35% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) or 2.85M shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Ca owns 1,146 shares. Barbara Oil reported 0.9% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Wesbanco Bancorp invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

