Bluemountain Capital Management Cut By $365,123 Its 3M Co (MMM) Stake; PLAYERS NETWORK THE (PNTV) Shorts Decreased By 45.12%

PLAYERS NETWORK THE (OTCMKTS:PNTV) had a decrease of 45.12% in short interest. PNTV’s SI was 30,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 45.12% from 56,300 shares previously. The stock decreased 10.63% or $0.0017 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0143. About 2.76M shares traded or 31.30% up from the average. Players Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNTV) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc decreased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 83.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc sold 1,747 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Bluemountain Capital Management Llc holds 349 shares with $73,000 value, down from 2,096 last quarter. 3M Co now has $92.55B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $160.88. About 1.23 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – UPDATED ITS 2018 ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH GUIDANCE TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 3 TO 4 PERCENT, VERSUS A PRIOR RANGE OF 3 TO 5 PERCENT; 09/04/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 24/05/2018 – Malaysia 3M Interbank Yield at 3.70% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 23/03/2018 – Sweden 3M Stibor at -0.30% by End-18 vs -0.14% Prior (Survey); 05/03/2018 – More: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IN QTR INCREASED SALES BY 4.2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR; 29/03/2018 – Poland 3M Wibor at 1.72% by End-2Q18 vs 1.73% Prior (Survey)

Player's Network, Inc. , a diversified holding company, operates in the marijuana and media markets. The company has market cap of $9.70 million. PNTV owns approximately 85% of Green Leaf Farms Holdings, LLC (Green Leaf Farms), which has Nevada state-issued medical and recreational cultivation and production licenses. It currently has negative earnings. The cultivation license enables Green Leaf Farms to grow marijuana and the production license enables them to create extracts, which are used for cartridges, oils, and edibles.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.53 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Pennsylvania Tru has invested 0.9% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Thomasville National Bank & Trust has invested 0.4% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Birmingham Mgmt Comm Al accumulated 36,708 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 19,919 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Old Savings Bank In has 0.22% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Headinvest has invested 2.4% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fiduciary Tru has 105,587 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc accumulated 287,427 shares. 1St Source Natl Bank owns 0.69% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 38,720 shares. Penobscot Co Incorporated accumulated 1.43% or 32,617 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman has 0.09% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Zwj Invest Counsel stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Miracle Mile Advsrs Lc owns 4,999 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Colonial Advsr accumulated 9,566 shares. Fayez Sarofim & holds 0.09% or 81,494 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $176,260 was bought by PAGE GREGORY R.