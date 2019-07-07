Bluemountain Capital Management Boosted Its Stake in Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) by $1.78 Million; Dril Quip (DRQ) Holder Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Decreased Its Holding as Stock Value Rose

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 224.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 23,791 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 34,378 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, up from 10,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $75.37. About 501,536 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 1.54% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Effective Tax Rate 31.1%; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – MOMENTUM OF GLOBAL TRADE GROWTH IN 2017 APPEARS TO BE CONTINUING IN EARLY 2018 IN A SIMILAR MANNER; 07/05/2018 – Pacific Expeditors Named Company Of The Year By The 2018 American Business Awards®; 21/04/2018 – DJ Expeditors International of Washing, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPD); 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON SAYS SHIPPERS WILL NEED TO REFINE THEIR FUTURE ORDER PROJECTIONS TO ALLEVIATE SOME OF CONSTRAINTS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – QTRLY NET REVENUES $635.8 MLN VS $527.6 MLN; 03/04/2018 Expeditors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Dril Quip Inc (DRQ) by 71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 11,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,866 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $223,000, down from 16,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Dril Quip Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.04. About 236,159 shares traded. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has declined 3.63% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DRQ News: 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 20/03/2018 – Dril-Quip at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP – ALTHOUGH INCREMENTAL PROJECT-BASED BOOKINGS ARE EXPECTED IN 2018, CO DOES NOT ANTICIPATE THESE BOOKINGS TO MATERIALLY AFFECT 2018 REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC DRQ.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $380 MLN TO $400 MLN; 15/03/2018 – DRIL-QUIP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF JERRY M. BROOKS; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q REV. $99.2M, EST. $96.5M; 01/05/2018 – Dril-Quip Wins Spotlight on New Technology Award for Hands-Free Drilling Riser System; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC – COMPANY’S BACKLOG WAS $207.3 MLN AND $266.7 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND MARCH 31, 2018, RESPECTIVELY; 13/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 20-22

Analysts await Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.01 EPS, up 104.17% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. DRQ’s profit will be $358,818 for 1151.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.12 actual EPS reported by Dril-Quip, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold DRQ shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.93 million shares or 1.48% less from 41.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group Inc Limited accumulated 701,385 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 109,993 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2.56 million shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Sector Pension Board has 32,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Research Inc invested in 5,185 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Ins Co reported 23,288 shares. Pnc Grp Inc has invested 0% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Investment Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Com accumulated 501,007 shares or 1.12% of the stock. Granite Prns Limited Liability Co reported 24,410 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). 1.23 million are held by Fmr Ltd Com. Birch Run Limited Partnership stated it has 158,600 shares. Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Com reported 5,433 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd holds 0.01% or 11,686 shares in its portfolio. Great Lakes Advisors Llc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ).

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 16,092 shares to 31,762 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (Call) (NYSE:ABC) by 45,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77B and $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 64,748 shares to 758 shares, valued at $32,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 6,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,026 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).