Bluemar Capital Management Upped Its Wisdomtree Invts (WETF) Position; Chicago Equity Partners Has Lowered Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $2.42 Million; Stock Price Rose

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wisdomtree Invts Inc (WETF) by 30.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc bought 90,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 383,151 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71M, up from 292,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wisdomtree Invts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $953.58M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $6.15. About 939,339 shares traded. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) has declined 42.04% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.47% the S&P500. Some Historical WETF News: 09/03/2018 – WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Goes Above 50-D-MA; 23/03/2018 – WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund Below 200-D-MA; 10/04/2018 – WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Above 50D-MA; 05/03/2018 WisdomTree US SmallCap Dividend Fund Above 200D-MA: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Invesco, WisdomTree Acquisitions Might Not Help as Much as Thought — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Wisdomtree Global EX-Mexico Equity Fund Daily Inflows $35 Mln; 29/03/2018 – WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Goes Above 200-D-MA; 08/03/2018 – WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily Inflows $128.7M; 27/04/2018 – WISDOM TREE INVESTMENTS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $59.6 MLN VS $54.6 MLN; 24/04/2018 – WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Below 50D-MA

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 9.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 17,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 175,481 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.53 million, down from 192,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $351.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $132.55. About 4.08M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 03/04/2018 – Malaysia Eyewear Market Analysis & Outlook 2011-2021 – Key Players are Luxottica, Johnson & Johnson and Hoya Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 06/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 17/04/2018 – J&J – IN MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESSES, “HAVE AREAS OF LEADERSHIP AND CONTINUE TO MAKE INVESTMENTS AND PORTFOLIO CHOICES TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE”; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Another Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Audio); 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL; 11/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS ORDERED TO PAY PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN TALC CANCER CASE

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49B and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 1,710 shares to 4,670 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 15,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,540 shares, and has risen its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.31 billion for 16.57 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00 million and $287.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) by 37,145 shares to 31,770 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 21,622 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,796 shares, and cut its stake in Black Knight Inc.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.97 million activity. Bossone Anthony bought $295,965 worth of stock or 50,000 shares. $80,816 worth of stock was bought by Muni Amit on Monday, February 4. $97,082 worth of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) was bought by Ziemba Peter M.