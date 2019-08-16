Bluemar Capital Management Trimmed Wex (WEX) Position; Seabridge Gold Ordinary Shares (canada (SA) Shorts Lowered By 0.21%

Seabridge Gold Inc Ordinary Shares (canada (NYSE:SA) had a decrease of 0.21% in short interest. SA’s SI was 7.36M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.21% from 7.37M shares previously. With 366,400 avg volume, 20 days are for Seabridge Gold Inc Ordinary Shares (canada (NYSE:SA)’s short sellers to cover SA’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.72% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $13.4. About 399,554 shares traded. Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) has risen 17.01% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SA News: 03/04/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files 2017 Year End Audited Financial Statements and MD&A; 01/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Publishes 2017 Annual Report; 10/04/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD – PROCEEDS FROM FINANCING WILL BE USED TO FUND A 2018 EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT CO’S KSM PROJECT IN NORTHWESTERN BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA; 21/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files Form 40-F with the SEC; 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake; 14/03/2018 Seabridge Winter Program Prepares Site For Year-Round Camp at KSM; 14/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files First Quarter Financial Statements and MD&A; 19/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased Wex Inc (WEX) stake by 9.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bluemar Capital Management Llc sold 5,402 shares as Wex Inc (WEX)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Bluemar Capital Management Llc holds 51,650 shares with $9.92 million value, down from 57,052 last quarter. Wex Inc now has $8.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.74% or $5.32 during the last trading session, reaching $199.82. About 90,152 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Net $48.6M; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.435 BLN TO $1.475 BLN; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.96-Adj EPS $2.06; 05/04/2018 – WEX Names Anant Patel as New European Managing Director; 14/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 02/05/2018 – WEX Health Announces Partner Excellence Award Winners; 07/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – Wex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Modify Presentation of Some Line Items in Financials, Starting in 1Q

Seabridge Gold Inc., a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company has market cap of $828.21 million. It also explores for copper and silver ores. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s principal projects include the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in the Iskut-Stikine region of British Columbia; Iskut project located in the Golden Triangle Area of northwestern British Columbia; and the Courageous Lake project located in Northwest Territories, Canada.

More notable recent Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “All 10 of the NYSE’s biggest decliners are stocks of Argentina-based companies – MarketWatch” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Corporacion America Airports report July traffic – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Cannabis CEOs See Holistic Branding As Key To Consumer Experience – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Among 12 analysts covering WEX (NYSE:WEX), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. WEX has $25500 highest and $190 lowest target. $221.67’s average target is 10.93% above currents $199.82 stock price. WEX had 17 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. Wolfe Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The stock of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, March 21. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, June 5 to “Buy”. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, March 20. BTIG Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $25500 target in Thursday, July 18 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer & Incorporated reported 2,380 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.03% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 49,349 shares. Cambridge Inv Advsr invested in 0% or 2,016 shares. 1.36M were reported by Wells Fargo & Com Mn. Ameriprise Financial invested in 0.02% or 240,167 shares. Citadel Limited Com reported 0.05% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Credit Agricole S A holds 0.25% or 23,476 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Echo Street Capital Management Limited Liability Co reported 570,063 shares stake. Trustmark National Bank Department invested in 0% or 74 shares. Fiera reported 2,450 shares stake. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP holds 2,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Manhattan Commerce accumulated 3,400 shares. 43,520 were reported by Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership.