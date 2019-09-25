Bluemar Capital Management Trimmed Its Position in Morgan Stanley (MS) by $1.15 Million; As Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Declined, Shareholder Murphy Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $894,690

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by 36.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 19,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 34,237 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55M, down from 54,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 9.03M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 15/03/2018 – Exelixis Submits U.S. Supplemental New Drug Application for Cabometyx (Cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type II Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination; 28/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 3/28/2018, 7:00 PM; 06/03/2018 – Faster, more convenient Opdivo dosing schedules gives Bristol-Myers added edge in battle of the PD-1 blockbusters with Merck $BMY $MRK; 27/04/2018 – Cognitive Impairment Disorders Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018 – Key Players Are Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Rogers Free Library Thu, 3/22/2018, 7:30 PM; 01/05/2018 – The IDO R&D pipeline is in deep trouble. $BMY $INCY $NLNK et al; 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 26/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 4/26/2018, 8:30 PM

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 23.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc sold 26,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 86,420 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.79M, down from 113,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $42.54. About 11.37 million shares traded or 15.49% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 29/03/2018 – TOWNE BANK – MORGAN DAVIS ASSUMED ADDITIONAL ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 22/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE CEO CSGN.S SAYS WON’T SEE LARGE FURTHER COST CUTS AFTER RESTRUCTURING PROGRAMME COMPLETED – MORGAN STANLEY CONFERENCE; 13/03/2018 – GARANTI BANKASI GARAN.IS : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO TL 11.90 FROM TL 11.50; 16/04/2018 – Renowned Entrepreneur And Business Leader Judge Graham Signs Exclusive Publishing Deal With Morgan James; Debut Book ‘SCALE with SPEED’ To Be Released This Spring; 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Says China Not Playing Tit-for-Tat Game (Video); 22/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE CEO CSGN.S SAYS IT WILL BE A PROFITABLE QUARTER, WEAKENING OF GLOBAL MARKETS REVENUES NOTHING TO BE ALARMED ABOUT – MORGAN STANLEY CONFERENCE; 30/03/2018 – Ex-UBS, Ex-Morgan Stanley Executives Also Nominated to Board; 18/05/2018 – WILLIAM HILL PLC WMH.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 330P FROM 325P; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 1.6% of Aqua Metals; 18/04/2018 – Elevate Secures Growth Financing from Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Horseman Cap Mngmt invested in 1.77% or 63,200 shares. Dsc Limited Partnership holds 3.35% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 434,820 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,987 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Co holds 126,703 shares. Adage Cap Partners Group Inc Ltd Liability owns 1.97 million shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has 18,808 shares. Brown Advisory invested 0.01% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 935 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Corp holds 9,384 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Markston Int Lc holds 216,187 shares. Norris Perne French Llp Mi accumulated 6,128 shares. Moreover, Texas Yale Capital Corporation has 0.07% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Evermay Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 6,675 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited holds 3,372 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.11% or 424,648 shares in its portfolio.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00M and $342.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playags Inc by 33,244 shares to 183,847 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bgc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 93,846 shares in the quarter, for a total of 487,119 shares, and has risen its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA).

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 8.72 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $669.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc Com (NYSE:CRM) by 5,179 shares to 25,933 shares, valued at $3.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Int (XLF) by 36,797 shares in the quarter, for a total of 516,973 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.91 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.