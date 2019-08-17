Bluemar Capital Management Trimmed Comerica (CMA) Holding by $457,710; New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Holder Indus Capital Partners Has Trimmed Position by $3.09 Million as Stock Rose

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Comerica Inc (CMA) by 6.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc sold 6,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.92% . The hedge fund held 85,412 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26M, down from 91,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.48% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $61.33. About 1.34M shares traded. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 24.24% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 12/04/2018 – COMERICA INC CMA.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $99; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Adj EPS $1.54; 23/04/2018 – COMERICA INC CMA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $98; 24/04/2018 – Comerica Raises Dividend to 34c; 01/05/2018 – Comerica Bank Selects Steve Richins to Lead its Arizona Market; 14/03/2018 – Comerica: Legacy Sterling Warrants Exercise Price Will Be Reduced to $7.159 a Shr; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – QTR-END COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO OF 11.96 PCT VS 11.55 PCT; 09/03/2018 Morgan Rector to be Named Comerica Bank’s California Market President; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.54, EST. $1.53; 14/03/2018 – Comerica Announces Adjustments for Legacy Sterling Warrants

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 27.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 34,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 88,644 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99M, down from 122,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $104.6. About 698,265 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00M and $287.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 20,214 shares to 68,020 shares, valued at $7.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transunion by 13,538 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CMA shares while 167 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 123.21 million shares or 4.56% less from 129.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% or 82,782 shares. Prelude Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). 7,610 are held by Windsor Capital Limited Co. Salzhauer Michael has invested 2.66% of its portfolio in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Mrj Capital invested 1.01% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Mariner Limited Liability invested in 0% or 3,237 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Stifel Financial invested in 128,618 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Nuwave Invest Lc stated it has 12 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Pzena Inv Mngmt Llc has 0.05% invested in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) for 121,055 shares. Gsa Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 8,276 shares. 104,779 are owned by Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Co stated it has 45,516 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CMA’s profit will be $295.72 million for 7.74 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.94 actual earnings per share reported by Comerica Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.06% EPS growth.

