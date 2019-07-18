Bluemar Capital Management Trimmed By $457,710 Its Comerica (CMA) Stake; Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD) Has 0.96 Sentiment

Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.07, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 87 investment professionals increased and opened new positions, while 91 sold and decreased their holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 38.99 million shares, down from 39.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc in top ten positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 70 Increased: 58 New Position: 29.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased Comerica Inc (CMA) stake by 6.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bluemar Capital Management Llc sold 6,270 shares as Comerica Inc (CMA)’s stock declined 13.66%. The Bluemar Capital Management Llc holds 85,412 shares with $6.26M value, down from 91,682 last quarter. Comerica Inc now has $10.69B valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $69.34. About 3.16 million shares traded or 83.22% up from the average. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 25.60% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 24/04/2018 – Comerica Announces Dividend Increase And Results From Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA 1Q EFFICIENCY RATIO 56.3%; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 24/04/2018 – Comerica Raises Dividend to 34c; 13/04/2018 – Ex/Im Bank USA: Comerica is EXIM’s Lender of the Year; 29/05/2018 – Comerica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Comerica: Legacy Sterling Warrants Exercise Price Will Be Reduced to $7.159 a Shr; 21/03/2018 – Comerica Bank Raises Prime Rate; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Adj EPS $1.54; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA SEES HIGHER 2Q AND YR NET INTEREST INCOME

Analysts await Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 9.57% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.94 per share. SSD’s profit will be $46.00 million for 15.73 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 106.00% EPS growth.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, makes, and sells building construction products. The company has market cap of $2.90 billion. The firm offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications. It has a 24.13 P/E ratio. It also provides wood shrinkage compensating devices; ornamental product line; cold formed steel connections; structural screws for wood, metal, and composite decking applications; and mechanical anchors for use in hollow wall conditions and for overhead applications.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp holds 5.47% of its portfolio in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. for 1.12 million shares. Cornerstone Capital Inc. owns 338,104 shares or 3.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc has 2.72% invested in the company for 1.65 million shares. The California-based Snyder Capital Management L P has invested 1.62% in the stock. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 78,958 shares.

The stock increased 0.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $64.82. About 103,345 shares traded. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (SSD) has risen 8.39% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.96% the S&P500. Some Historical SSD News: 30/04/2018 – SIMPSON 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 48C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSD); 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Simpson; 30/04/2018 – Simpson Manufacturing 1Q EPS 54c; 17/04/2018 Simpson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Simpson Short-Interest Ratio Rises 39% to 12 Days

Among 6 analysts covering Comerica (NYSE:CMA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Comerica had 16 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 14 to “Market Perform”. The stock of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) earned “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) earned “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Thursday, April 4. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Wednesday, April 17.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $240,364 activity. Guilfoile Peter William sold $240,364 worth of stock or 2,922 shares.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) stake by 20,214 shares to 68,020 valued at $7.44 million in 2019Q1. It also upped First Hawaiian Inc stake by 94,893 shares and now owns 429,228 shares. Paypal Hldgs Inc was raised too.

