Bluemar Capital Management Stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Lowered by $365,715 as Market Valuation Declined; Connors Investor Services Has Boosted Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Holding by $994,425

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc sold 8,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 112,202 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.16 million, down from 120,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $44.36. About 1.12M shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Tax Reform Reduced Tax Rate to 23% Vs. Mid-To-Low 30% Range; 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 09/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Connors Investor Services Inc increased its stake in Health Insurance Innovations Inc (HIIQ) by 60.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc bought 39,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The institutional investor held 105,055 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.72 million, up from 65,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Health Insurance Innovations Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $23.72. About 506,300 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 14/03/2018 – Public Awareness Of Short-Term Health Increases Dramatically; 02/05/2018 – HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS: NO FINDINGS COMMUNICATED YET; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS – HAVE HAD/MAY HAVE DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT, BOARD MEMBERS, OTHER SHAREHOLDERS OF HEALTH INSURANCE; 24/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc; 20/04/2018 – DJ Health Insurance Innovations Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIIQ); 10/05/2018 – Tieton Capital Buys Into Health Insurance Innovations Class A; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Rev $67.8M; 14/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Health Insur Innovations; 11/04/2018 – HCC SETTLEMENT HAS NO BEARING ON HIIQ INQUIRY: CAPITOL FORUM; 30/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ZION shares while 168 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 164.05 million shares or 2.46% less from 168.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Nevada-based Whittier Trust Of Nevada Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Ameritas Inv invested in 0.01% or 3,431 shares. Texas-based Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.16% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Eaton Vance Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 116,751 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.06% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) or 3.15 million shares. Td Asset Inc has 0% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 53,953 shares. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0.04% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Sei Invs Communication owns 372,923 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Amica Retiree Medical owns 848 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc owns 456,798 shares. Fiduciary Management Wi stated it has 0.41% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Wellington Management Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership has 0.04% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Alps Advisors owns 0.01% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 22,402 shares. Boston holds 0.44% or 177,957 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.18% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) or 88,885 shares.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00M and $342.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 16,173 shares to 40,458 shares, valued at $9.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Worldpay Inc by 90,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,131 shares, and has risen its stake in Brightview Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “You Have To Love Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s (NASDAQ:ZION) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zions Bancorporation N.A. (ZION) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zions declares $0.34 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Zions Bancorporation (ZION) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “California Bank & Trust Celebrates Opening Of Escondido Branch With Ceremony And Gift To Non-Profit – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.89 million for 10.17 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold HIIQ shares while 34 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 11.28 million shares or 19.55% less from 14.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Ser Gru accumulated 1,100 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Com accumulated 500,798 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has 0.21% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). The California-based Charles Schwab Investment Inc has invested 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). 15,950 were accumulated by Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr Inc. Geode Limited Liability Corp owns 289,482 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Co (Trc) stated it has 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). The Connecticut-based Cardinal Mngmt Ltd Ct has invested 0.6% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Gilder Gagnon Howe & Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 1,852 shares. Caprock Gp, a Idaho-based fund reported 62,000 shares. 714,857 were reported by Blackrock Incorporated. Shell Asset Mgmt Company holds 5,640 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 16,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 8,254 shares.

More notable recent Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) news were published by: Insurancenewsnet.com which released: “NASDAQ:HIIQ Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. – Insurance News Net” on March 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Health Insurance Innovations Pushes Back Against Sensationalism To Start The New Year Up 34% – Seeking Alpha” published on January 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Health Insurance Innovations: A Grossly Undervalued Fire Sale – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Investors (HIIQ) – Business Wire” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “HIIQ implements ActiveProspect’s TCPA compliance controls Nasdaq:HIIQ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 14, 2019.