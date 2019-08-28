Bluemar Capital Management Raised Stake in American Express Co (AXP) as Stock Price Rose; Essex Financial Services Maintains Stake in Idexx Labs (IDXX)

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 42.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc bought 20,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 68,020 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.44M, up from 47,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $117.75. About 3.04M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 12/04/2018 – American Express Will Open Eleventh Location of The CENTURION® Lounge at Denver International Airport; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH AIMIA AND AIR CANADA TO EXTEND AGREEMENT TO REMAIN PAYMENTS CARD PARTNER IN AEROPLAN REWARDS PROGRAM; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; EST. $1.71; 19/03/2018 – American Express: Squeri Succeeded Kenneth Chenault as Chairman, CEO on Feb. 1; 08/03/2018 – Is More of the Same Enough for American Express? — Heard on the Street; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q REV. $9.7B; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.7 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 91.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 1,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 2,874 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $643,000, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $7.64 during the last trading session, reaching $284.77. About 612,872 shares traded or 61.96% up from the average. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $330.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds Finls Etf (VFH) by 18,400 shares to 3,216 shares, valued at $208,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Tfs Intl Div Appreciation by 5,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,554 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00M and $287.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 6,270 shares to 85,412 shares, valued at $6.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7,518 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,888 shares, and cut its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC).