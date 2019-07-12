Bluemar Capital Management Raised Its American Express Co (AXP) Position by $2.20 Million as Stock Price Rose; Nxp Semiconductor N.V. (NXPI) Shareholder Jacobs & Co Upped Position

Jacobs & Co increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductor N.V. (NXPI) by 277.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co bought 29,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,720 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60M, up from 10,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductor N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $94.12. About 2.55 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q EPS 17C; 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay; 24/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS HOLDER ELLIOTT CONFIRMS 4.95% EXPOSURE; 02/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 6; 16/04/2018 – BTVI: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust for $44 bn NXP takeover; 20/03/2018 – MOFCOM REVIEW OF NXPI/QUALCOMM REMAINS ON TRACK: REORG RESEARCH; 22/05/2018 – A LOT OF OPTIMISM FROM PEOPLE CLOSE TO NXPI/QCOM ON CHINA:CNBC; 26/04/2018 – Qualcomm is waiting on approval for Chinese regulators to merge with Dutch rival NXP Semiconductors; 13/04/2018 – U.S.-China Trade Tensions Blamed for Delays; 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay, sources say [16:09 BST28 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 42.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc bought 20,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 68,020 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.44M, up from 47,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $127.28. About 2.66M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 15/03/2018 – American Express Feb. Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.9 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END; 13/03/2018 – American Express Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 13/03/2018 – American Express Elects Christopher D. Young to Bd of Directors; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – YOUNG IS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MCAFEE, LLC; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Average Loans for April Were $52.9 Billion; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT REGARDING ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00M and $287.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgm Growth Pptys Llc by 21,851 shares to 260,832 shares, valued at $8.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 69,978 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,528 shares, and cut its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 8,400 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Sterling Cap Management Ltd stated it has 131,861 shares. One Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 29,274 shares stake. Budros Ruhlin Roe owns 13,226 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability holds 0.25% or 92,987 shares. Montgomery Invest Management, Maryland-based fund reported 2,421 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 467 shares in its portfolio. 660 are held by Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Corp. Origin Asset Mngmt Llp holds 131,800 shares. Estabrook Cap Mngmt owns 0% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 5,915 shares. Private Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 16,078 shares. Autus Asset Management Limited Liability Com invested in 2,566 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc has 71,468 shares. Ipswich Invest Mngmt Commerce Incorporated has invested 0.33% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 5,200 were reported by Prescott Capital Ltd Liability Corporation.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.29 million activity.

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56M and $587.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp by 2,105 shares to 58,234 shares, valued at $9.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 2,399 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,590 shares, and cut its stake in Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY).

