Bluemar Capital Management Raised American Express Co (AXP) Stake by $2.20 Million as Share Price Rose; As American Tower New (AMT) Stock Rose, East Coast Asset Management Boosted Position by $494,076

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 42.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc bought 20,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 68,020 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.44M, up from 47,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $127.43. About 650,590 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Total Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 02/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty,; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 22/05/2018 – Deem Signs Multi-Year Partnership with American Express Global Business Travel; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX EXPECTS TO CONTINUE GROWING ONLINE SAVINGS UNIT; 15/05/2018 – American Express April Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Paying Off (Correct); 18/04/2018 – American Express Card Member Spending Rose 12 % in 1Q

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 14.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 2,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,995 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94 million, up from 17,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $205.68. About 1.05 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Usa Fincl Portformulas Corp has 7,523 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Peconic Limited Liability Company owns 0.46% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 34,500 shares. Twin Focus Capital Prtn Ltd Company holds 1,620 shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has 0.06% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 5,876 shares. Hollencrest Capital Management has 0.03% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mgmt owns 0.11% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,310 shares. Prudential Fincl accumulated 838,373 shares. Ems Cap LP reported 0.04% stake. Janney Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). First Business Financial Services holds 5,021 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Management holds 13,840 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Co reported 389,337 shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital holds 5,665 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 9,845 shares. The Indiana-based First Fin Corp In has invested 0.42% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $526,760 activity.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.29 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proffitt Goodson reported 23 shares. Stonebridge Capital Inc holds 4,040 shares. Colony Ltd Liability Company stated it has 149,216 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Theleme Llp holds 1.05 million shares or 6.82% of its portfolio. Family Tru Company holds 2.21% or 47,934 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited reported 0.12% stake. Optimum Inv Advsrs owns 0.1% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 2,805 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.14% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 2,950 shares. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.36% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Greenwood Gearhart Inc invested in 16,756 shares or 0.54% of the stock. California-based Strategic Global Advsrs has invested 0.66% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Scotia Cap has invested 0.02% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Carroll owns 46,584 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Sprucegrove Mngmt Limited holds 0.91% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 124,800 shares.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00 million and $287.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 24,447 shares to 3,822 shares, valued at $600,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 8,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,329 shares, and cut its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA).