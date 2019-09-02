Bluemar Capital Management Lowered Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Holding by $382,680; Market Value Declined; Transocean LTD (RIG) Stake Upped by Gramercy Funds Management Llc

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 28.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 175,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 782,679 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60 million, up from 607,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.55. About 13.73M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc sold 8,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 120,329 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46M, down from 128,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $41.09. About 1.27 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Business Confidence, Economic Conditions Across Western U.S. Are Strong; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Transocean: The Market Is Really Trashing This One – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Oil Stocks Are Getting Pummeled Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About Transocean Ltd.’s (NYSE:RIG) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Implied Volatility Surging for Transocean (RIG) Stock Options – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Transocean Ltd. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup holds 0.02% or 2.83M shares in its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Piedmont Invest has 13,670 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 11,623 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Co stated it has 2.94 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.05% or 553,627 shares in its portfolio. Van Den Berg Mngmt I Inc accumulated 2.12 million shares. Voya Invest Mgmt reported 101,801 shares. Amer Assets Invest Management Limited Liability Corp owns 200,000 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 480 shares. 55,589 were reported by Qs Lc. Advisory Alpha Lc reported 1,133 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 230,305 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 61,155 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt holds 0.08% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) or 15,450 shares.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $374.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 547,644 shares to 213,100 shares, valued at $5.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00M and $287.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 16,858 shares to 113,258 shares, valued at $4.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transunion by 13,538 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS).

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMG, ABCB, ZION – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should Value Investors Consider Zions (ZION) Stock Now? – Nasdaq” published on May 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zions (ZION) Down 5.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zions Bancorporation Earnings: ZION Stock Slides as Q1 EPS Down Y2Y – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Reasons to Add Zions (ZION) Stock to Your Portfolio Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 05, 2019.