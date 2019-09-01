Bluemar Capital Management Lowered Its Stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by $382,680 as Share Price Declined; Bbt Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Perficient (PRFT) Stake by $617,031

Bbt Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Perficient Inc (PRFT) by 69.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc sold 22,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.46% . The institutional investor held 10,032 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $275,000, down from 32,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Perficient Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $36.84. About 101,109 shares traded. Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has risen 30.47% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PRFT News: 02/04/2018 – PERFICIENT BUYS SOUTHPORT SERVICES GROUP; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Narrows 2018 View To EPS 67c-EPS 79c; 02/04/2018 – Perficient Acquires Southport Services Group; 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q EPS 15c; 18/04/2018 – Perficient to Showcase End-to-End Business Optimization Solutions During COLLABORATE 18; 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 01/05/2018 – PERFICIENT 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 34C (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q Rev $120.9M; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Raises 2018 View To Rev $485M-$510M; 24/05/2018 – Perficient Appoints Former Express Scripts CIO Gary Wimberly to Board of Directors

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc sold 8,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 120,329 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46M, down from 128,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $41.09. About 1.27 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Tax Reform Reduced Tax Rate to 23% Vs. Mid-To-Low 30% Range; 09/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 15; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Ltd Liability accumulated 8,146 shares. Dupont Capital Corp holds 24,908 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Lp has 6,118 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 101,859 shares. Northern Tru reported 2.20M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 1.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Reilly Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Chicago Equity Ptnrs holds 0.15% or 85,500 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 50,608 shares. The Florida-based Eagle Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). 8,413 were reported by Gateway Invest Advisers Lc. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank stated it has 0.09% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct stated it has 14,870 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jane Street Llc reported 0% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 324,471 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $189.35M for 9.42 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00 million and $287.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 16,858 shares to 113,258 shares, valued at $4.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 20,214 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Transunion.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold PRFT shares while 70 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 27.87 million shares or 4.54% less from 29.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Ls Investment Ltd Liability Co invested in 7,415 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 21,167 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Hsbc Public Limited accumulated 10,399 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). 487 were reported by Macquarie Grp. Pillar Pacific Cap Limited Liability Company holds 13,625 shares. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc In stated it has 16,200 shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al has invested 0.01% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Sector Pension Investment Board reported 0.01% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Arizona State Retirement Sys invested 0.02% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). The Japan-based Nomura Holdg has invested 0.04% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.01% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 0% invested in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) for 1,733 shares.