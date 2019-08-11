Bluemar Capital Management Lowered Its Penn Natl Gaming (PENN) Position by $528,700; Share Value Declined; Mercadolibre (MELI) Stake Increased by Hillman Co

Hillman Co increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillman Co bought 848 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 72,642 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.88 million, up from 71,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillman Co who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $690.1. About 544,417 shares traded or 1.68% up from the average. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (PENN) by 21.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc sold 26,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.22% . The hedge fund held 97,537 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, down from 123,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Penn Natl Gaming Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.47. About 1.02M shares traded. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has declined 37.93% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PENN News: 13/03/2018 – PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT INC – THE PARTIES CONTINUE TO EXPECT ANTICIPATED TIMETABLE FOR COMPLETING MERGER TO OCCUR IN H2 OF 2018; 26/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING – BOARD INCREASED NUMBER OF CLASS Il DIRECTOR POSITIONS FROM TWO DIRECTORS TO THREE DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming 1Q EPS 48c; 27/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming Secures Mississippi Gaming Commission and Pennsylvania State Horse Racing Commission Approval of Its Pending Acquisition of Pinnacle Entertainment; 21/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GETS APPROVAL FROM PA. GAMING CONTROL BOARD; 18/04/2018 – Penn National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming First Quarter Results Exceed Guidance, with Record Income from Operations of $172.1 Million, Adjusted EBITDA of $242.6 Million and Adjusted EBITDA after Master Lease Payments of $126; 21/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GETS REGULATORY OK FOR PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT BUY; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Mngmt LP accumulated 0.59% or 18,569 shares. Odey Asset Mgmt Group Ltd stated it has 0.53% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Stephens Inc Ar holds 2,228 shares. Raymond James Financial Serv Advisors invested in 0.01% or 2,962 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 2,207 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California-based Dragoneer Group Incorporated Limited Liability has invested 2.75% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Fred Alger Mgmt holds 0.13% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) or 62,291 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Symmetry Peak Ltd reported 3,000 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 756 shares. 45 were accumulated by Sandy Spring Bancshares. Architects Inc owns 0.03% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 40 shares. The New York-based Jennison Associates has invested 0.22% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Com reported 9,310 shares. Citigroup Incorporated owns 9,984 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: MELI, HAS – Nasdaq” on June 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “PayPal Makes a Big International Move With Xoom – Motley Fool” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “90 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MercadoLibre’s Hot Growth Streak Helps Stock Hit Record Highs – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MercadoLibre, Inc. Announces Closing of Follow-on Offering – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 15, 2019.

Hillman Co, which manages about $225.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smartsheet Inc by 113,671 shares to 46,285 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00 million and $287.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 17,309 shares to 78,055 shares, valued at $8.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 14,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,329 shares, and has risen its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold PENN shares while 78 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 106.92 million shares or 1.70% more from 105.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Asset Management Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 672,960 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 0.01% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Ing Groep Nv invested in 16,293 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Regions Fincl has 0% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.01% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Missouri-based Parkside Fin State Bank & Tru has invested 0% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.02% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 4,642 shares. Citigroup owns 47,092 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 139,538 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Lazard Asset Ltd Co holds 811,652 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa invested in 79,969 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 37,232 shares. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 0.01% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $957,511 activity. HANDLER DAVID A bought $530,400 worth of stock or 30,000 shares. 11,000 shares were bought by Fair William J, worth $214,940 on Monday, May 13.

More notable recent Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Penn Virginia Corporation Schedules Conference Call for Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Penn Virginia up ~7% on mixed Q2 earnings – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amicus Therapeutics Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Corporate Updates – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.