Bluemar Capital Management Lifted Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Stake by $708,890; Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Market Valuation Rose While Alexandria Capital Decreased Its Position by $556,101

Alexandria Capital Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc sold 2,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,181 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.90M, down from 38,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $288.31. About 399,143 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 12/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Wins Gold Edison Award; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS,TMO IN PACT FOR 14 ASSAYS FOR VITROS; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Net $579M; 08/03/2018 Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Announced as 2018 Edison Awards Finalist; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher raises 2018 forecast; 1st quarter profit beats; 29/05/2018 – VIKRAM THERMO (INDIA) LTD VKMT.BO SAYS CO RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND AT 5 PCT; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence Program; 15/05/2018 – New Two-In-One Instrument Simplifies Flow Data Control in Oil and Gas Operations; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Pacts With Daiichi Sankyo and Takeda Pharmaceuticals; 23/05/2018 – TMO ON TRACK TO EXCEED $80M TOTAL SYNERGY TARGET BY 2019:SLIDES

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc bought 7,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 74,965 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12M, up from 67,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $135.66. About 734,109 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 14.30% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q Rev $4.83M; 11/05/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – 2023 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2023 AND THE 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2028 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Total System Services $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 12/03/2018 – TSYS CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER PATRICIA WATSON NAMED AS ONE OF THE MOST INFLUENTIAL WOMEN IN PAYMENTS; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – TSYS WILL PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR BANK’S COMMERCIAL CARD PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – APRIL 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES OF 1.27 BLN, UP 9.0%; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. 100C; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES (GAAP) $3,900 MLN TO $4,000 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 09/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Total System $Benchmark 5Y +135a, 10Y +165a

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00 million and $287.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 8,504 shares to 120,329 shares, valued at $5.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Black Knight Inc by 98,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,158 shares, and cut its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.20 million are held by Millennium Management Ltd Liability Co. Martingale Asset Management Lp invested in 126,166 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Ameritas Inv has 2,962 shares. Nordea Invest owns 490,018 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 194,909 are held by Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability owns 0.03% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 3,952 shares. Brant Point Investment Ltd holds 1.54% or 129,145 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Inc holds 0% or 102 shares. Asset Mgmt One Company Ltd has invested 0.04% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.08% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) or 48,040 shares. Three Peaks Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 38,690 shares. Geode Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Victory Cap Mgmt reported 653,888 shares stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.12% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). 4,637 are held by Green Square Capital Lc.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $7.37 million activity. 8,632 shares were sold by Watson Patricia A, worth $787,471 on Friday, February 8. GRIFFITH G SANDERS III also sold $1.03M worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) on Friday, February 8. Shares for $209,548 were sold by WEAVER DORENDA K on Friday, February 8. On Friday, February 8 the insider Todd Paul M sold $979,687.

