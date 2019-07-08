Bluemar Capital Management Increases Position in E Trade Financial (ETFC); Prudential Plc Has Increased Holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) by $1.96 Million as Share Value Rose

Prudential Plc increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) by 11.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc bought 21,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 210,399 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.76M, up from 189,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $102. About 1.32 million shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 08/05/2018 – Mercer’s Tracy Watts Named ‘Top 25 Consultant’ by Consulting® Magazine; 03/05/2018 – Howard Marsh Metropark, Designed by SmithGroupJJR, Opens in Toledo Area; 17/05/2018 – Marsh to Help Businesses Minimize Financial Loss From Pandemics; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Rev $4B; 16/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Raises Dividend to 41.5c Vs. 37.5c; 05/04/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. vs William Marsh Rice University | FWD Entered | 04/05/2018; 19/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on MMC Corp withdrawn; 27/04/2018 – Dave Levy Joins Mercer’s Sunrise, Florida Office as Principal, Client Management; 07/05/2018 – WisPolitics.com: Dept. of Natural Resources: The ultimate birder adventure – Horicon Marsh 21st Annual Bird Festival will be

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc bought 16,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 180,594 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.39M, up from 164,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $45.11. About 1.97M shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 25.35% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ E*TRADE Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETFC); 29/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for Feb 2018; 20/03/2018 – Ahead of Meeting, E*TRADE Reveals Investor Expectations for 2018 Fed Actions; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Brings Power of the Desktop to Mobile with LiveAction Market Scanning; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q EPS 88C, EST. 79C; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade Financial Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades Up 5% vs Jan; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Net $247M; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Company of America (TCA) Transaction; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – CUSTOMER MARGIN BALANCES REMAINED FLAT, ENDING FEB 2018 AT $9.4 BLN

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23 billion and $29.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 17,030 shares to 157,906 shares, valued at $7.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 143,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 480,551 shares, and cut its stake in Bausch Health Comp.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $9.10 million activity. $1.02 million worth of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) was sold by McDonald Scott.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00M and $287.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 32,848 shares to 216,319 shares, valued at $10.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 69,978 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,528 shares, and cut its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $3.10 million activity. Chersi Robert J bought $101,734 worth of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) on Wednesday, January 30. 21,928 E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) shares with value of $1.04 million were sold by Curcio Michael John.

