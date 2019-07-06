Bluemar Capital Management Increases Holding in Total Sys Svcs (TSS); American Airls Group (AAL) Holder Cyrus Capital Partners LP Has Boosted Stake

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 151.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp bought 2.12M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.53M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.03M, up from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $32.46. About 2.58 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, ALSO HAS OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE AN ADDITIONAL 14 BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2026 AND 2027; 02/05/2018 – American to Introduce Routes to the Caribbean and Hawaii and Make Winter Schedule Changes to Atlantic and Pacific Routes; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Load Factor 80.4%; 24/05/2018 – AAL CANCELS MIAMI-BRASILIA FLIGHT TODAY ON BRAZIL FUEL CONCERN; 26/04/2018 – AAL SEES GROWING TO 900 DAILY DEPARTURES AT DALLAS-FORT WORTH; 23/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Inc expected to post earnings of 72 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-White House criticizes Chinese pressure on foreign airlines; 07/03/2018 – Booking.com Announces the Ultimate ‘Book the U.S’ List Featuring a Basketball Suite at AmericanAirlines Arena; 03/05/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS CONTRACT SIGNED WITH AMERICAN AIRLINES FOR 15 E175 AIRCRAFT IS WORTH $705 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 24/05/2018 – AAL ALSO CANCELS RETURN BRASILIA-MIAMI FLIGHT FRIDAY

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc bought 7,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 74,965 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12 million, up from 67,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $131.16. About 426,258 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 14.30% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 07/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – COS’ ADVANCED AUTHCONTROL WILL BE IMPLEMENTED AT WALMART & SAM’S CLUBS LOCATIONS IN U.S; 15/05/2018 – TSS 1Q EPS 0c; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $3-EPS $3.10; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM APRIL 2018 REVENUE PASSENGER MILES 1.05 BLN, UP 12 PCT; 09/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Total System $Benchmark 5Y +135a, 10Y +165a; 09/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Total System Services $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO BE UP 2.5 PERCENT VS. 2017 ON A SCHEDULE-OVER-SCHEDULE BASIS; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN PART, BORROWINGS UNDER THAT CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 10, 2018; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces Agreement with Walmart to Implement New Payment Solution at Retail Locations Nationwide; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $330.9M, EST. $318.9M

More notable recent Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Legal Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ RTN, CY, TSS – GlobeNewswire” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For April 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “PDOB, AMBR, and TSS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Finance reported 278 shares stake. Acg Wealth accumulated 2,608 shares. First Midwest Fincl Bank Division has invested 0.22% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). 18,018 were reported by Verition Fund Mgmt Lc. Gideon Cap Incorporated stated it has 0.38% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Bokf Na has 0.04% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). First Natl Bank Of Omaha holds 0.54% or 83,735 shares. Conning holds 0.01% or 3,521 shares. Sequoia Finance Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Carroll Financial Assoc reported 150 shares stake. Connecticut-based Hartford Investment Company has invested 0.05% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Raymond James Na has invested 0.03% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Artisan Partners Partnership accumulated 330,994 shares.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00M and $287.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 32,848 shares to 216,319 shares, valued at $10.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 6,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,412 shares, and cut its stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $7.37 million activity. $979,687 worth of stock was sold by Todd Paul M on Friday, February 8. $209,548 worth of stock was sold by WEAVER DORENDA K on Friday, February 8. Watson Patricia A had sold 8,632 shares worth $787,471. WOODS M TROY also sold $4.36 million worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Investment Mgmt Lc has 0.77% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Mason Street Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 57,016 shares. Quantbot Limited Partnership holds 0.14% or 45,169 shares in its portfolio. Koshinski Asset Management reported 15,183 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia has 0.06% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 196,633 shares. Lansdowne Prtnrs (Uk) Llp holds 5.6% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 7.94 million shares. Dimensional Fund LP reported 1.59 million shares. Estabrook reported 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0.01% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 28,804 shares. Oppenheimer Asset reported 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Cibc World Mkts accumulated 67,010 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cambridge Invest Research invested 0.02% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Bain Credit Lp holds 48,944 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 298,281 shares. North Star Mgmt Corp holds 0.3% or 80,961 shares.