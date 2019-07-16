Bluemar Capital Management Increased Position in Total Sys Svcs (TSS) as Market Valuation Rose; As Travelers Companies (TRV) Stock Rose, Wills Financial Group Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.55 Million

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc bought 7,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 74,965 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12M, up from 67,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $133.48. About 641,894 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 14.30% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE (NON-GAAP) $3,700 MLN TO $3,800 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $3-EPS $3.10; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY INCLUDES A $50 MLN SUB-FACILITY FOR ISSUANCE OF STANDBY LETTERS OF CREDIT – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR FOR APRIL 2018 83.2% VS 80.9% IN APRIL 2017; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN PART, BORROWINGS UNDER THAT CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 10, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Total System Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – TSYS WILL PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR BANK’S COMMERCIAL CARD PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – APRIL 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES OF 1.27 BLN, UP 9.0%; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 18.95 BLN, UP 4.3 PCT; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM APRIL 2018 REVENUE PASSENGER MILES 1.05 BLN, UP 12 PCT

Wills Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 83.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc sold 11,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,264 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $310,000, down from 13,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $154.83. About 899,992 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 27/04/2018 – Rep. Langevin: Langevin Supports Legislation to Protect Air Travelers; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS 1Q REV. $7.29B, EST. $7.32B; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 09/05/2018 – Unisys: Contract to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats From Travelers and Cargo Crossing Into U.S; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Raises Dividend to 77c; 30/04/2018 – Travelers Institute Addresses Small Business Challenges During Small Business – Big Opportunity® Event in Irvine, California; 28/03/2018 – Royole Moon 3D Mobile Theater Gives Spring Breakers and Travelers lmmersive Excitement, Thrills, and Fun; 30/04/2018 – Cambria Hotels Enables Business Travelers to “Travel Like a Boss”; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC – AT QUARTER-END, BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $85.03 & ADJ BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $84.54; 16/04/2018 – Sen. Smith: Sen. Tina Smith Takes Stand for Minnesota Travelers Abandoned in Mexico by Sun Country Airlines

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $2.46 EPS, up 35.91% or $0.65 from last year’s $1.81 per share. TRV’s profit will be $642.72M for 15.73 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.07% negative EPS growth.

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77 million and $147.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 2,271 shares to 3,378 shares, valued at $3.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 22,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,098 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 60,500 are owned by Cqs Cayman L P. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company reported 456,676 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund invested 0.07% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Moreover, Fort Limited Partnership has 0.46% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 24,259 shares. New York-based Mufg Americas Holdg has invested 0% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Gsa Prtn Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 19,897 shares. Raymond James Tru Na invested in 5,402 shares or 0.03% of the stock. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Td Asset invested 0.01% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Oakworth Capital Inc holds 0.22% or 11,068 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md has 310,706 shares. 5,831 were accumulated by Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Company. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Incorporated holds 102 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Ltd holds 5,848 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hudock Grp Inc Ltd has 0% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 21 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $7.37 million activity. $787,471 worth of stock was sold by Watson Patricia A on Friday, February 8. $4.36M worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) shares were sold by WOODS M TROY. On Friday, February 8 WEAVER DORENDA K sold $209,548 worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) or 2,297 shares. $1.03M worth of stock was sold by GRIFFITH G SANDERS III on Friday, February 8.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00 million and $287.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 6,270 shares to 85,412 shares, valued at $6.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 32,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,319 shares, and cut its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB).

