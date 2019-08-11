Bluemar Capital Management Increased Its Position in Wisdomtree Invts (WETF) by $631,449; Bahl & Gaynor Trimmed Matthews Intl Cl A (MATW) Stake by $399,348

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wisdomtree Invts Inc (WETF) by 30.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc bought 90,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.17% . The hedge fund held 383,151 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, up from 292,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wisdomtree Invts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $834.43M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.38. About 510,892 shares traded. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) has declined 32.02% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.02% the S&P500. Some Historical WETF News: 20/03/2018 – WisdomTree ETFs Declare Distributions; 23/03/2018 – WisdomTree US MidCap Dividend Fund Closes Below 200-Day Average; 16/04/2018 – WisdomTree US High Dividend Fund Goes Above 50-D-MA: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Above 200D-MA; 07/03/2018 – WisdomTree US SmallCap Earnings Fund Closes Above 50-D-MA; 09/03/2018 – WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Above 50D-MA; 25/04/2018 – WISDOM TREE INVESTMENTS SAYS BRIAN SHEA, FORMER VICE CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF INVESTMENT SERVICES AT BNY MELLON, HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO BOARD; 06/03/2018 – REG-WisdomTree Issuer PLC : Net Asset Value(s); 10/04/2018 – WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Above 50D-MA; 29/05/2018 – WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund Goes Below 50D-MA

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased its stake in Matthews Intl Corp Cl A (MATW) by 29.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold 11,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.03% . The institutional investor held 26,153 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $966,000, down from 37,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Matthews Intl Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $999.45 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $31.5. About 94,103 shares traded. Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) has declined 33.24% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MATW News: 24/04/2018 – Matthews™ Closes Another Shopping Center for Top 10 REIT; 23/05/2018 – “I think people should own China, absolutely,” Mark Matthews, head of Asia research at Bank Julius Baer, told CNBC; 23/03/2018 – Kiko Matthews Solo Trans-Atlantic Rower Smashes World Record; 26/04/2018 – MATTHEWS REAFFIRMS RAISED VIEWS FOR FISCAL 2018; 26/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Dolphins Sign OL Mike Matthews; 19/04/2018 – Matthews International Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – Matthews Short-Interest Ratio Rises 74% to 9 Days; 10/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Contract Details: Patriots, Matthews, Eagles, Rodgers, Bills; 22/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Packers Host WR Jordan Matthews; 19/03/2018 – Matthews™ Announces Sale of Record Breaking $41.7 Million Shopping Center in Oceanside, CA

Since May 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $989,018 activity.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00 million and $287.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 5,402 shares to 51,650 shares, valued at $9.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 6,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,412 shares, and cut its stake in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold WETF shares while 39 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 108.86 million shares or 3.34% more from 105.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Financial invested 0% in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF). Ls Investment Limited Liability stated it has 3,401 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jane Street Gru Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 29,164 shares. D E Shaw & Communications invested in 17,709 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) for 80,061 shares. Barclays Plc invested 0% in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF). Marshall Wace Llp reported 0% stake. 13,056 are held by United Fin Advisers Limited Liability Co. Vanguard reported 0% of its portfolio in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF). Morgan Stanley owns 1.74M shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0.01% or 200,000 shares. Amer Gp invested 0% in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF). Quantitative Invest Limited Liability Co stated it has 13,000 shares. Parametric Port Associates Lc holds 237,909 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 511 were accumulated by Glenmede Na.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold MATW shares while 51 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 25.54 million shares or 2.89% less from 26.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru Corporation reported 407,866 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW). Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 109,511 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW). Comml Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 79,926 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 522,629 shares. Swiss Bank holds 58,496 shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) or 83,585 shares. Argi Inv Service Limited Liability Corporation reported 34,211 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al, New York-based fund reported 291,498 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW). The New York-based Millennium Management Limited Liability has invested 0% in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW). 5,728 were accumulated by Private Advisor Gp Ltd. Grp Inc holds 0% or 23,657 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn holds 0% or 121,835 shares in its portfolio.