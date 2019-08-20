Bluemar Capital Management Increased E Trade Financial (ETFC) Holding by $749,294; Share Value Declined; Rr Partners LP Has Cut Mosaic Co New (MOS) Holding by $837,000

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 31,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 1.48M shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.50M, down from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $19.42. About 2.18 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Gregory Ebel as Chairman; 09/03/2018 – The Mosaic Company (MOS), Peers Jump to Session High; Chatter Suggests Potash Mine Collapse in Belarus; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – LUMPKINS WILL CONTINUE AS A DIRECTOR TO ENSURE A SMOOTH TRANSITION; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES FY CAPEX $900M TO $1.10B; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS POTASH DEMAND LOOKS ROBUST; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC NAMES CLINT FREELAND SVP & CFO; 28/03/2018 – India lowers 2018/19 subsidy for potash fertiliser by 10 pct; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q Net $42M; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – GREGORY EBEL SUCCEEDS ROBERT LUMPKINS AS CHAIRMAN

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc bought 16,289 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The hedge fund held 180,594 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.39M, up from 164,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $41.55. About 1.42M shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 79 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – ETFC: SEC looks to rewrite broker fiduciary rule with lighter to; 06/03/2018 ETRADE FEB. PRELIM DARTS UP 5% VS JAN; 21/03/2018 – E*TRADE Brings New Technology to Futures Traders with Launch of Mobile Ladder; 19/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: SKX, ETFC, PF & more

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv holds 31,603 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 55,063 were reported by Investec Asset Management North America. Moreover, Moore Mngmt LP has 0.13% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Metropolitan Life Com New York invested in 0.05% or 92,327 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa accumulated 120,424 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Raymond James Finance Serv Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 27,897 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 29,600 shares. Merian (Uk) Limited reported 16,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has invested 0.04% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Numerixs Invest Tech accumulated 0.18% or 50,388 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Bancshares has invested 0.04% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Cutter & Brokerage reported 0.59% stake. Mirae Asset Limited invested in 0.01% or 49,245 shares. Invest Management Of Virginia Ltd Liability Company reported 46,812 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $173,872 activity. 2,089 shares valued at $50,022 were bought by Koenig Emery N. on Friday, May 10. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $23,550 was made by Isaacson Mark J. on Friday, May 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Advsrs holds 11,352 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1832 Asset Lp holds 0.01% or 57,100 shares. Argent Mngmt Limited Liability Company, Missouri-based fund reported 963,636 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.13% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Bluemar Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 2.92% or 180,594 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0.03% or 214,671 shares in its portfolio. Westpac Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Redwood Invs Limited Liability Corporation has 99,575 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking Corp stated it has 200,401 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Wellington Mgmt Llp reported 539,857 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tudor Et Al holds 0.2% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 105,488 shares. 4.11 million were reported by Northern Trust Corporation. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc stated it has 0.95% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). 2,587 are held by Ftb Advsr. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 0.16% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00 million and $287.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 32,848 shares to 216,319 shares, valued at $10.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7,518 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,888 shares, and cut its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC).