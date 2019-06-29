Bluemar Capital Management Holds Stake in Total Sys Svcs (TSS); Csx (CSX) Shareholder Trust Company Of Virginia Has Trimmed Its Holding

Trust Company Of Virginia decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia sold 4,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,358 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.47 million, down from 157,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $77.37. About 2.59M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 09/03/2018 – CSX Corporation President & CEO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SEES SETTING OPERATING RECORDS AT END OF 2Q AND INTO 3Q; 18/04/2018 – Rail operator CSX tops profit estimates on cost-cutting boost; 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-ATN, LLC — ACQUISTION EXEMPTIION — CSX TRANPORTATION, INC; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE BOOSTED FB, MSFT, WYNN, CSX, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 29/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ELKHART & WESTERN RAILROAD CO.–ACQUISITION AND OPERATION EXEMPTION–LINE OF CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 19/03/2018 – CSX: Glassman Agreed to Stay on Through June 30 to Assist With Transition; 17/04/2018 – U.S. railroad CSX’s quarterly profit soars as costs fall; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 19/03/2018 – CSX Names Angela C. Williams Vice President and Corporate Controller

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc bought 7,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 74,965 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12 million, up from 67,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $128.27. About 1.87M shares traded or 2.83% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 14.30% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.19, REV VIEW $3.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN FULL, BORROWINGS UNDER CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED FEB 23, 2016; 24/04/2018 – TSS SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $4.25 TO $4.35, EST. $4.18; 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q EPS 2c; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO BE UP 2.5 PERCENT VS. 2017 ON A SCHEDULE-OVER-SCHEDULE BASIS; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES FOR FEB 2018 1.14 BLN VS 1.03 BLN LAST YEAR; 11/05/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – 2023 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2023 AND THE 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2028 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $330.9M, EST. $318.9M; 23/04/2018 – Total System Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Group holds 252,116 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 289,908 shares. Moreover, Wellington Shields Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 3,000 shares. 16,146 were reported by Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust Inc. Rampart Inv Mngmt Co Ltd Co holds 0.05% or 4,186 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Limited owns 0.44% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 2.09 million shares. Natixis stated it has 118,358 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd owns 3,812 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt owns 60,573 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Bridgewater Associate Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Sit Investment Associate has 32,377 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement System has 0.07% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 19,170 shares. Artisan Partners Lp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Co reported 24,503 shares stake.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $7.37 million activity. Another trade for 2,297 shares valued at $209,548 was sold by WEAVER DORENDA K. 8,632 shares valued at $787,471 were sold by Watson Patricia A on Friday, February 8. On Friday, February 8 the insider GRIFFITH G SANDERS III sold $1.03 million. $979,687 worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) was sold by Todd Paul M.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00M and $287.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 6,270 shares to 85,412 shares, valued at $6.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) by 37,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,770 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on July, 16 after the close. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 12.87% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.01 per share. CSX’s profit will be $922.45M for 16.97 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New England Rech And reported 24,275 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va owns 0.29% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 12,928 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.18% or 150,742 shares. The Rhode Island-based Compton Cap Mngmt Ri has invested 0.13% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Fruth Investment Management holds 9,900 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Tower Research Cap Ltd Company (Trc) reported 0.07% stake. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,347 shares stake. Interocean Cap Llc accumulated 74,699 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Communication holds 800 shares. Mawer Mgmt Limited holds 1.27% or 2.39 million shares in its portfolio. Ally Fincl stated it has 7,000 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Icon Advisers Incorporated reported 0.25% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Geode Cap Limited Liability Company reported 0.21% stake. California-based Pacific Glob Invest Company has invested 0.18% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 4,006 shares.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $304.58 million activity.