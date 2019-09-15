Bluemar Capital Management Holding in Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Upped by $2.42 Million as Shares Rose; As Marketaxess Hldgs (MKTX) Stock Rose, Shareholder Royal London Asset Management LTD Upped Its Holding

Royal London Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (MKTX) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd bought 3,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 43,658 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.03 million, up from 40,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.30% or $14.85 during the last trading session, reaching $330.29. About 432,028 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $60.2B :MKTX US; 21/05/2018 – MarketAxess Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $54.4B :MKTX US; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q Net $47.9M; 29/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within TopBuild, MarketAxess, Provident Financial Services, SailPoint Technologies, Aclaris Th; 06/04/2018 – MarketAxess Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $86.6B :MKTX US; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 08/03/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O – CO AND BLACKROCK, INC ARE EXPANDING THEIR OPEN TRADING ALLIANCE INTO ASIAN CREDIT MARKETS; 25/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS 1Q EPS $1.27, EST. $1.23

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 25.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc bought 18,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The hedge fund held 93,839 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.04 million, up from 74,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $135.48. About 1.00M shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO BE UP 2.5 PERCENT VS. 2017 ON A SCHEDULE-OVER-SCHEDULE BASIS; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant: March Scheduled Service Load Factor 87.7% Vs 84.5%, Total System Load Factor 85.9% Vs 82.7%; 15/05/2018 – TSS 1Q EPS 0c; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SIGNED LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF WEST, A SUBSIDIARY OF BNP PARIBAS; 29/03/2018 – TSYS to Broadcast First-Quarter 2018 Results; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $3-EPS $3.10; 06/03/2018 TSYS Extends Agreement with Permanent TSB to Continue Processing its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 27/03/2018 – TSYS Consumer Payment Study: More Americans Embracing Cutting-Edge Payment Methods; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR FOR APRIL 2018 83.2% VS 80.9% IN APRIL 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 68 investors sold TSS shares while 186 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 131.94 million shares or 0.26% more from 131.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Gru Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 5,416 shares. Westpac Bk Corp owns 47,772 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Captrust Advisors stated it has 0% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Prudential Incorporated holds 0.03% or 152,734 shares. Whittier Tru invested in 7,978 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fruth Inv Mngmt holds 2,000 shares. 105,225 are held by Eaton Vance Mgmt. 461,040 are owned by United Ser Automobile Association. Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 219,865 shares. State Bank Of The West reported 4,656 shares stake. Raymond James & Assocs reported 106,697 shares. Conning invested in 2,684 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Southeast Asset has invested 0.42% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Kornitzer Mngmt Inc Ks, Kansas-based fund reported 156,097 shares. National Pension Service stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS).

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00M and $342.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 39,301 shares to 50,451 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 8,127 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,202 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $358,490 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MKTX shares while 105 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 35.89 million shares or 1.81% less from 36.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Assetmark accumulated 213 shares. Mackay Shields Lc, a New York-based fund reported 5,942 shares. Benjamin F Edwards invested in 11 shares or 0% of the stock. Meeder Asset invested in 0.01% or 384 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Omers Administration has invested 0.07% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Qs Invsts Ltd Llc reported 440 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Waddell Reed Financial stated it has 563,820 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Corp holds 0.33% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 848,531 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Retirement System Of Alabama stated it has 0.03% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). 14,600 are owned by Fjarde Ap. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.03% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Employees Retirement Of Texas invested 0.06% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership reported 0.03% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Royal London Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $10.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 4,463 shares to 113,136 shares, valued at $14.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 3,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,501 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).