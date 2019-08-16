Bluemar Capital Management Holding in Morgan Stanley (MS) Has Boosted by $708,036 as Market Value Declined; As Home Depot (HD) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Fosun International LTD Has Decreased Its Position by $1.17 Million

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 17.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc bought 16,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 113,258 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, up from 96,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $39.1. About 10.72M shares traded or 13.12% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 13/03/2018 – LEG IMMOBILIEN AG LEGn.DE : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 96 EUROS FROM 91 EUROS; 06/03/2018 – MYLAN NV MYL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 30/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Gorman Speaks With Bloomberg TV: LIVE; 17/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Sees Loveless Kiwi at Two-Year Low as Debt Climbs; 10/05/2018 – VOLVO CARS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, CITI, MORGAN STANLEY FOR IPO; 21/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A. Receives Highest Rating from Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for Community Reinvestment Initiatives; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Effective Tax Rate From Continuing Ops 20.9%; 19/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK AG DBKGn.DE : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS PRICE TAERGET TO 12.50 EUROS FROM 13 EUROS; 15/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Bilibili, Buys More Facebook: 13F (Correct); 06/03/2018 – MYLAN NV MYL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $39

Fosun International Ltd decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 66.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd sold 6,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 3,131 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598,000, down from 9,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $201.79. About 4.14 million shares traded or 6.17% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: #BREAKING: An arrest has been made after two police officers and a civilian were shot at a Home Depot in; 24/04/2018 – HD: Dallas. Officers Down. 11600 Forest Central Drive. Hearing reports of Possibly 2 officers down. Search for suspect underway. Air 1 en route. – ! $HD; 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed; 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: Tents Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 17/05/2018 – The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $1.03; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot posts rare sales miss as delayed spring hits demand

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00 million and $287.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7,518 shares to 49,888 shares, valued at $7.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 24,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,822 shares, and cut its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J&J’s ponesimod successful in late-stage MS study – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Morgan Stanley hires Forbes from UBS as vice chairman – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Reasons the Equity Rout May Continue – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Switch To Gas To Accelerate, Slashing U.S. Coal Demand – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dana Invest Advisors reported 697,459 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt invested in 45,587 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Twin Capital Mgmt invested 0.08% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Advisor Ptnrs, a California-based fund reported 34,448 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Eagle Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 15.36 million shares. Johnson Investment Counsel Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 4,984 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 797,270 shares. Cambridge Invest Research, Iowa-based fund reported 59,267 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.17% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Farmers State Bank reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt invested in 0.08% or 198,800 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 816,294 shares. Axa accumulated 301,128 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 16.33 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yorktown & Research Inc accumulated 11,000 shares. The Kentucky-based Farmers Natl Bank has invested 1.8% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Sumitomo Life Insur Co reported 37,243 shares. 4.58M were accumulated by Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. 11,504 are held by Gladius Capital Mngmt Lp. Clough Prns LP holds 2.68% or 159,910 shares in its portfolio. Braun Stacey Assoc reported 85,029 shares. 9,082 were reported by Godshalk Welsh Capital Inc. Opus Cap Group Incorporated Lc holds 0.3% or 5,869 shares. Duncker Streett & Com has invested 1.03% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Windsor Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.26% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,830 shares. Patten & Patten Tn holds 30,023 shares. Interest Invsts stated it has 4.51M shares. Prudential reported 1.07M shares. Garnet Equity Capital holds 9% or 40,000 shares.

Fosun International Ltd, which manages about $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 129,000 shares to 413,154 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “HD Stock Worth Building Something With – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Stocks Top Investors Are Buying Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Home Depot Stock Will Reach $230 Sooner Than You Think – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “6 Home Improvements That Build Equity – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.