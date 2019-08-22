Bluemar Capital Management Holding in Blackrock (BLK) Has Lifted by $6.34 Million; Apple Com (AAPL) Market Value Rose While First Western Capital Management Company Decreased Holding by $921,690

First Western Capital Management Company decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 79.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Western Capital Management Company sold 4,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 1,278 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243,000, down from 6,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Western Capital Management Company who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $960.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $212.64. About 21.56M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: BREAKING: Apple is planning to use its own chips in Mac computers beginning as early as 2020, replacing; 24/04/2018 – Report: Apple’s iOS 11.3 Unlocks Progressive Web App Features to Fully Engage the Nearly Two Thirds of Mobile Shoppers on Ecommerce Sites that are on iOS; 05/04/2018 – Jon Najarian: rumor earlier in the week about a deal with sensor for $AAPL, today $MS raised $FNSR to Overweight from Equal; 04/05/2018 – “Tech is having a good day and obviously Apple is helping. The Warren Buffett headlines have helped give momentum to share prices,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial; 09/05/2018 – Apple is a ‘productive cash machine’ but probably not so innovative now: Chamath Palihapitiya; 08/03/2018 – Apple’s CEO is the ‘Donald Trump of the music industry,’ says rocker Axl Rose; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS MORE THAN 50 PCT OF FREE USERS BECOME PAYING SUBSCRIBERS; SAYS IT TAKES 12 MONTHS TO BREAKEVEN ON NEW SUBS; 01/05/2018 – Charles Brown: Apple’s efforts to line up a second supplier for its high-end smartphone screens–and reduce its dependence on; 17/04/2018 – Russia tells Amazon, Google their IP addresses blocked because of Telegram-lfax; 09/04/2018 – APPLE BLOG: APPLE NOW GLOBALLY POWERED BY 100% RENEWABLE ENERGY

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 110.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc bought 14,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 28,329 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.11M, up from 13,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $420.93. About 346,662 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 28/03/2018 – BlackRock Announces Results of Shareholder Vote at Joint Special Shareholder Meeting Relating to the Reorganizations of Three New Jersey Municipal Closed-End Funds; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF EIGHT BLACKROCK CLOSED-END FUNDS; 11/04/2018 – BlackRock Looks to Future With Fortune-Telling Funds: Q&A; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc: Holding(s) in Company; 06/03/2018 – BlackRock, Inc. and Kyriba Announce a Strategic Partnership to Help Optimize Liquidity Performance; 07/03/2018 – BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc: Result of AGM; 06/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: BlackRock, Soros interested in IPO of Deutsche Bank unit; 14/03/2018 – BlackRock’s Deshler to Manage Carleton Endowment (Correct); 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST ROSENBERG SAYS HIGHER YIELDS FAVOR SHORT OVER LONG MATURITIES IN GOVERNMENT DEBT; 18/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – ANNOUNCES A NEW SUITE OF GLOBAL FIXED INCOME INDICES, J.P. MORGAN ESG

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 29,334 are owned by Parkside Bancshares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability holds 161,760 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Moreover, Wellington Grp Llp has 0.62% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Iconiq Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 1,209 shares stake. Strategic Glob Advsr Ltd Liability holds 1.37% or 34,324 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 1.89% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 173,526 shares. Sky Inv Gp Ltd Liability Co holds 4,206 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc stated it has 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Argentiere Capital Ag reported 18,298 shares. Allstate, Illinois-based fund reported 361,614 shares. Opus Investment Management stated it has 13,500 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2.62% or 1.54 million shares. 902 were reported by Sageworth Trust. Sandhill Prtn Ltd Llc reported 5,906 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Seabridge Investment Advisors Lc invested 2.22% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj And holds 0.14% or 92,343 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Corp owns 133,223 shares. Iberiabank Corporation stated it has 2,801 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Ltd Ca has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Sheets Smith Wealth Management has invested 0.55% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). 212 are owned by Winslow Evans Crocker Inc. Addison Co invested 1.44% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). The North Carolina-based Franklin Street Advisors Nc has invested 1.95% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 452,074 shares. Zeke Lc invested in 0.1% or 2,476 shares. Burke And Herbert Natl Bank And owns 1,167 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Washington Trust Savings Bank owns 297 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0% stake. Kdi Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation invested 2.3% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00M and $287.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 77,975 shares to 393,273 shares, valued at $2.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 69,978 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,528 shares, and cut its stake in Black Knight Inc.