Bluemar Capital Management Holding in Blackrock (BLK) Has Increased by $6.34 Million as Stock Value Declined; Woodstock Has Trimmed Holding in Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) as Market Value Declined

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 110.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc bought 14,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 28,329 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.11 million, up from 13,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $423.83. About 412,791 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 28/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Throg Tst: Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings; 03/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock Smll Cos: Total Voting Rights; 06/03/2018 – BLACKROCK, & KYRIBA REPORT A PARTNERSHIP TO HELP OPTIMIZE LIQUI; 07/05/2018 – BLACKROCK TO SELL MINORITY INTEREST IN DSP BLACKROCK: STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Institutional Trust Company NA Buys Into Casa Systems; 30/05/2018 – BLACKROCK – INITIATIVES TO REDUCE POTENTIAL CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, RAISE INVESTOR TRANSPARENCY HAVE ACCELERATED ADOPTION OF FEE-BASED ADVISORY MODELS; 06/03/2018 – BLACKROCK BLK.N , SOROS INTERESTED IN BUYING INTO IPO OF DEUTSCHE BANK DBKGn.DE ASSET MANAGEMENT UNIT DWS; 09/05/2018 – BlackRock Eyes Spare Change With Bet on Small-Time Investors; 13/03/2018 – BlackRock’s Deshler to Lead Carleton College’s $800 Million Fund; 06/03/2018 – American Outdoor Brands Corporation Publishes Response to BlackRock lnquiries

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) by 13.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 6,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.16% . The institutional investor held 44,750 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70M, down from 51,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81 billion market cap company. It closed at $110.59 lastly. It is up 55.04% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – INVENTORY AT END OF QUARTER DECREASED $6.1 MLN TO $92.8 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Questions for Ubiquiti CEO on Investor Day; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Adj EPS 98c; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE LOW-END OF REVENUE AND ADJ SHR GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED FOR YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces that A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. – UBNT; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS 3Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 93C; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC UBNT.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $74; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $1.32; 16/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Ubiquiti Networks Investors of the April 23, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action Linked to Possible Violations of Accounting Rules

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold UBNT shares while 73 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 14.20 million shares or 6.34% less from 15.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Global Invest Management Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 12,262 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.22% in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 15,539 shares. First Lp reported 0.1% stake. Int Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 351 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 151,172 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0% stake. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Invesco Limited stated it has 0.01% in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Gam Hldg Ag reported 11,326 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Salem Invest Counselors has 0.51% invested in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership accumulated 3,152 shares. New Amsterdam Prtn Ltd Liability New York stated it has 36,864 shares or 2.03% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technology Limited Company reported 0.11% in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Pennsylvania holds 0.07% or 1,994 shares in its portfolio.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00M and $287.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 6,270 shares to 85,412 shares, valued at $6.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 69,978 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,528 shares, and cut its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 57 shares. Lumina Fund Management Llc holds 2,500 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. 3,146 were reported by Sumitomo Life Ins Co. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 7,114 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Asset Mngmt One Co holds 0.13% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) or 55,805 shares. Old Natl Fincl Bank In reported 0.51% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Bahl & Gaynor Inc has 1.47% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 374,779 shares. Caprock Grp Inc holds 1,128 shares. 2,476 are held by Zeke Cap Limited Liability Com. Dorsey & Whitney Com Ltd invested in 0.11% or 1,642 shares. Mgmt Professionals, a Texas-based fund reported 4 shares. Endurance Wealth Inc holds 0% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) or 54 shares. Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Shelton Capital Mgmt has 0.03% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Colonial Trust Advsr reported 0.1% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).