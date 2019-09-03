Bluemar Capital Management Has Upped Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Position by $708,890; Fedex (FDX) Position Boosted by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc bought 7,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The hedge fund held 74,965 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12M, up from 67,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $135.43. About 549,146 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Total System Services’ Senior Unsecured Note Issuance; 29/03/2018 – TSYS to Broadcast First-Quarter 2018 Results; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR FOR APRIL 2018 83.2% VS 80.9% IN APRIL 2017; 21/04/2018 – DJ Total System Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSS); 12/04/2018 – TSYS Signs New Agreement with Bank of the West to Support its Commercial Card Program; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. 100C; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces First-Quarter 2018 Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Total System Load Factor 85.1%; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q EPS 77c; 23/05/2018 – TSYS and Nationwide Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary With Contract Renewal

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 291.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought 15,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 20,346 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, up from 5,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $154.58. About 385,572 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FedEx Office Expands, Will Add 500 New Locations in Walmart Stores Nationwide; 16/05/2018 – Express Delivery Market in Brazil to Reach $7.68 Billion by 2022 – Key Players are Correios, DHL Group, FedEx, Nippon Express, and UPS – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – FedEx, Alphabet and Uber Win Drone Sweepstakes Lost by Amazon; 18/03/2018 – FedEx Follows Amazon Into the Robotic Future; 01/05/2018 – FedEx Rolls Out First Hydrogen-Fueled Delivery Van in New York; 20/03/2018 – Strong economy, higher rates lift FedEx quarterly profit; 20/03/2018 – WUSA9: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – Global Winnipeg: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.61, REV VIEW $64.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – FedEx Expanding E-Commerce Capabilities With Acquisition Of P2P

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 14,611 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Com has invested 0.05% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 12,700 shares stake. Bokf Na holds 0.12% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 28,348 shares. Venator Cap Mgmt accumulated 5.71% or 30,400 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company Tn holds 9,881 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. James Investment Research owns 62,635 shares. Regions Corporation invested in 0.09% or 45,098 shares. Dowling & Yahnke owns 0.27% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 15,658 shares. Ally Fincl holds 30,000 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership reported 52,016 shares. Moreover, Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.1% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). New York-based Joel Isaacson & Lc has invested 0.03% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Profund Advisors Ltd holds 0.04% or 4,498 shares in its portfolio. 26,216 were reported by Hartford Invest Mgmt.

Capital Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $2.13B and $272.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,798 shares to 120,075 shares, valued at $9.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,000 were reported by Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Company. Moreover, Gateway Inv Advisers Llc has 0.01% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Captrust Fincl Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Management has invested 0.02% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Pittenger Anderson invested in 350 shares or 0% of the stock. Azimuth Capital Management Limited Liability invested in 0.64% or 99,595 shares. Norinchukin Natl Bank The holds 0.04% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) or 30,893 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System owns 0.13% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 1.08M shares. Alabama-based Leavell Mngmt Inc has invested 1.27% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.06% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 130,108 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 49,485 shares. M&T National Bank holds 0.01% or 13,140 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 10,500 shares. Johnson Financial Gp invested 0% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). 94,923 are owned by Fjarde Ap.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00 million and $287.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 8,504 shares to 120,329 shares, valued at $5.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bgc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 77,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 393,273 shares, and cut its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC).

