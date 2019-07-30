Bluemar Capital Management Has Upped Its E Trade Financial (ETFC) Stake by $749,294 as Stock Rose; Rivernorth Capital Management Decreased Its Garrison Cap Com (GARS) Position by $993,202 as Share Price Declined

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc bought 16,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 180,594 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.39 million, up from 164,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $48.64. About 922,533 shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 25.35% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Net $247M; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – NET NEW BROKERAGE ASSETS WERE $18.2 BLN IN APRIL; 23/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Announces Upcoming Speaking Engagement; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Profitability Continues to Be Strongly Positioned to Benefit From Higher Rates and Client Brokerage Assets; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for Feb 2018; 27/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $63; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q EPS 88c; 16/03/2018 – E*TRADE Raises the Bar with First-of-Its-Kind Technical Pattern Recognition & Education Tool; 18/04/2018 – ETFC: SEC looks to rewrite broker fiduciary rule with lighter to; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade: Derivatives Represented 31% of Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Garrison Cap Inc Com (GARS) by 10.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 141,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.19 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.54M, down from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Garrison Cap Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.83 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.03. About 2,628 shares traded. Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) has declined 17.85% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GARS News: 01/05/2018 – Indian Motorcycle & Carey Hart Bring V-Twin-Powered Armed Forces Day Celebration to Troops at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart; 06/03/2018 – Garrison Capital 4Q EPS 23c; 06/03/2018 – GARRISON CAPITAL INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.23; 06/03/2018 Garrison Capital Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Distribution of $0.28 Per Share and Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year; 06/03/2018 – GARRISON CAPITAL INC QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.27; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Garrison Funding 2018-1 L.P. Nts Rtgs; 24/05/2018 – Former President of Arm Holdings, Tudor Brown, to Join Board of Garrison Technology; 10/05/2018 – Heninger Garrison Davis, LLC Files Class Action Against the United States Patent and Trademark Office For “Taking”; 10/05/2018 – Metalla Announces Friendly Acquisition of Valgold and Royalty on the Garrison Project; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Roy Blunt: Blunt Statement on Confirmation of Timothy Garrison to Serve as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.20 million activity. 45,724 shares were sold by Roessner Karl A, worth $2.17M on Saturday, February 9. Another trade for 21,928 shares valued at $1.04M was sold by Curcio Michael John.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00 million and $287.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 6,270 shares to 85,412 shares, valued at $6.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 21,622 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,796 shares, and cut its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.01% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 12,081 shares. 5,966 are held by Cleararc. Zacks Mngmt owns 39,685 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Credit Agricole S A holds 986 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lockheed Martin Invest Mgmt holds 0.14% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 68,200 shares. Ls Advsrs Lc holds 0.02% or 8,257 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Lp owns 1.84 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated Comml Bank reported 34,258 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas Corp accumulated 159,831 shares or 0.21% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.05% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Norinchukin Savings Bank The holds 0.01% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 19,447 shares. Adage Grp Inc Inc Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.58% or 2.75 million shares. Sadoff Invest Management Limited Co reported 559,440 shares. Jefferies Gru Lc accumulated 23,642 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) to report earnings on August, 9 after the close. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.27 per share. GARS’s profit will be $3.53M for 7.99 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Garrison Capital Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Debt Strat Fd Inc by 324,148 shares to 1.85M shares, valued at $19.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr Tr Unit (SPY) by 2,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,521 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Quality Muni Inc Trs (IQI).