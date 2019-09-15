Bluemar Capital Management Has Upped Its Comerica (CMA) Position; As Trinity Inds Com (TRN) Share Price Declined, Kempen Capital Management Upped Its Position by $662,780

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Comerica Inc (CMA) by 23.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc bought 20,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.92% . The hedge fund held 105,793 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.69M, up from 85,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $65.6. About 2.03 million shares traded or 0.53% up from the average. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 24.24% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 14/03/2018 – Comerica: Legacy Sterling Warrants Exercise Price Will Be Reduced to $7.159 a Shr; 19/03/2018 – Sunita Patel Named President of Comerica Bank’s Technology and Life Sciences Division; 09/03/2018 Morgan Rector to be Named Comerica Bank’s California Market President; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA SEES HIGHER 2Q AND YR NET INTEREST INCOME; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – QTRLY SHR $1.59; 13/04/2018 – Ex/Im Bank USA: Comerica is EXIM’s Lender of the Year; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA SEES HIGHER 2Q AND YR AVERAGE LOANS; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.41%; 22/03/2018 – Comerica Bank Announces Its 2018 Power Networking Events; 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees 2Q Provision for Credit Losses Higher Vs. 1Q

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc Com (TRN) by 8.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 33,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.47% . The institutional investor held 404,057 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.38 million, up from 370,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.01. About 1.08M shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 05/03/2018 – Trinity Mirror finds the way to sustain profit is to Reach for The Star; 19/04/2018 – Cherwell: Exclusive: Oxford Union release Trinity term card; 19/03/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES – RESTATEMENT ALSO DECREASES MAXIMUM AVAILABILITY UNDER FACILITY FROM $1.0 BLN TO $750 MLN – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – Trinity Industries: After Infrastructure Spinoff, VP and Acctg Chief Mary Henderson Expected to Leave to Become Accounting Chief at the Infrastructure Company; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR: Trinity Afford Hsg Corp, IL Bnd Rtg Still On Watch Neg; 23/03/2018 – VENANPRI GROUP: AGRISOLUTIONS BUYS TRINITY; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SAFETY DATA IN TRINITY STUDY WERE CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED STUDIES OF ROVA-T; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Mirror’s acquisition of Express sent to Ofcom; 15/05/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Introduces the Spin-off Company Name of Arcosa, Inc. and Announces Filing of Initial Form 10 Registration Statement for the Planned Spin-off; 27/04/2018 – TABLE-Trinity Industrial 6382.T -2017/18 group results

Investors sentiment increased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold TRN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 106.84 million shares or 2.94% less from 110.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 17,000 are owned by Wellington Shields And Limited Liability Corporation. Capital Fund Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Cardinal Ltd Limited Liability Company Ct holds 0.68% or 1.01 million shares. Lsv Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Stephens Ar has 0% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 10,506 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg reported 274,969 shares stake. Citigroup holds 0% or 66,669 shares in its portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 728,194 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 225 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 0% or 14 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.01% or 177,754 shares. Northern Trust Corporation stated it has 1.08M shares. Magnetar Financial Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 25,014 shares. 31,908 were accumulated by Hightower Ltd. Finance Engines Advsr Llc has 19,456 shares.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,958 shares to 7,768 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradyne Inc Com (NYSE:TER) by 49,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,057 shares, and cut its stake in Vereit Inc Com.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $12.69 million activity.

