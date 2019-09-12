Bluemar Capital Management Has Trimmed Morgan Stanley (MS) Holding by $1.15 Million as Stock Value Declined; Bangor Savings Bank Has Cut Its Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Position by $381,810 as Share Value Rose

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 26.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank sold 2,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 6,524 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08 million, down from 8,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $161.14. About 2.58M shares traded or 25.84% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Market Red Hot, Threatens to Overheat; 19/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Groupe ADP acquires the exclusive control of Airport International Group, concessionary of Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan; 08/03/2018 – NelsonHall Names ADP® a “Leader” in Benefits Administration Services for Commitment to Innovation in 2017; 13/03/2018 – Ackman Sells $125 Million of ADP Stake After Share Price Run-Up; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS INCREASED BY 20.7% IN MARCH AND BY 23.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS CASH DIV; 09/03/2018 – ADP Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Still Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 7%-8%; 15/03/2018 – FRENCH GOVT SAYS HAS TAKEN NO DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SALE OF ITS STAKE IN ADP ADP.PA; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-ADP sale report puts France’s 70 bln portfolio under spotlight

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 23.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc sold 26,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 86,420 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.79 million, down from 113,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $43.94. About 9.76M shares traded or 1.25% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 31/03/2018 – Corporate Life: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 12/04/2018 – Morgan Leads Day One of FLW Tour at Lake Cumberland presented by General Tire; 22/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs no longer one of top three commodities banks; 03/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Dan Morgan To Join Bills’ Front Office; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – QTRLY WEALTH MANAGEMENT NET REVENUES $4,374 MLN VS $4,058 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/05/2018 – Here is the City: People News – HSBC, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley; 07/05/2018 – Australia Consumer Confidence +0.3% to 119.6 in Week Ending May 6: ANZ-Roy Morgan; 10/04/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – ERG SECONDARY ABO: BOOKRUNNER SAYS SELLING SHAREHOLDER UNICREDIT S.P.A, JOINT BOOKRUNNERS ARE MORGAN STANLEY, CITI, UNICREDIT CIB; 18/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 25/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.15M for 30.29 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

