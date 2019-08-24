Bluemar Capital Management Has Trimmed Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) Stake by $2.15 Million; Gideon Capital Advisors Stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Has Boosted by $1.11 Million

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 53.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc sold 37,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The hedge fund held 31,770 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, down from 68,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $52.26. About 1.80 million shares traded or 21.55% up from the average. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 02/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $73.09; 11/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP LNC.N : BARCLAYS REINSTATES WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; $88 TARGET PRICE; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by lnvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln National Presenting at Conference May 30; 25/05/2018 – Lincoln National Corporation’s Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Call Centers Take Top Honors for Annuity and Life Insurance Customer Service Excellence; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by InvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Indexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Net $367M

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 193.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 24,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 37,440 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, up from 12,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $40.03. About 3.09M shares traded or 34.24% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANC 1Q EPS $1.09; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Tax Reform Reduced Tax Rate to 23% Vs. Mid-To-Low 30% Range; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset stated it has 338,161 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Bank holds 0.01% or 125,709 shares. Co Of Vermont has 0% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 468 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 46,293 shares. Glenmede Tru Na invested 0.03% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Asset Mgmt One Co Limited has invested 0.03% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Maltese Mgmt Limited accumulated 644,053 shares. Moreover, Korea Invest has 0.02% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Moreover, Mcf Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Envestnet Asset Management Inc invested in 215,039 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 2.46 million shares. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Llc has invested 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Huntington Retail Bank reported 536 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rice Hall James And Associates Limited Co has 67,402 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc) accumulated 8,839 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Got Next! NBA® 2K Partners with #1 NBA Draft Pick Zion Williamson – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zions (ZION) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Zions Bancorporation (ZION) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Financial Sector Update for 07/23/2019: JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB, ZION – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMG, ABCB, ZION – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51 million and $279.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 33,361 shares to 49,898 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 48,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,445 shares, and cut its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN).

More notable recent Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lincoln National Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lincoln National updates debt tender offer – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Lincoln National Corporation’s Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why We Think Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 155.43 million shares or 6.97% less from 167.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Limited Co reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0.15% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman And has 0% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 162 shares. Comm Fincl Bank holds 0.01% or 15,107 shares. Whittier Trust holds 2,371 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 107,883 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Sei stated it has 0.01% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Cap Invest Counsel reported 0.09% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 216,026 shares. Apg Asset Nv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Gulf Intl State Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Moreover, Cleararc Capital has 0.05% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 4,946 shares. 1,647 are held by Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada. Mirae Asset Investments Limited accumulated 18,874 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 2.95 million shares.