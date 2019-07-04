Bluemar Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Visa (V) by $1.17 Million; Accuvest Global Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Chevron (CVX)

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 13.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc sold 7,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 49,888 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.79M, down from 57,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $176.87. About 3.78M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK consumer spending falls in April – Visa; 01/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA TOURIST VISA REGULATION COMPLETE; 06/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.02; 06/04/2018 – RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESWOMAN SAYS MOSCOW WANTS EXPLANATIONS REGARDING BRITISH REFUSAL TO ISSUE VISA TO SKRIPAL NIECE – RIA; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other amid controversy; 25/04/2018 – Visa Increased Fiscal 2018 Outlook Based on Strong Performance in First Half; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Rev $5.1B; 07/05/2018 – PENCE CALLS ON OTHER COUNTRIES TO TAKE STEPS AGAINST VENEZUELA, INCLUDING VISA RESTRICTIONS FOR LEADERS, EFFORTS TO STOP MONEY LAUNDERING AND ACTION TO HOLD MADURO ACCOUNTABLE; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – IN ADDITION, VISA AND PAYPAL HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND PARTICIPATION IN VISA DIGITAL ENABLEMENT PROGRAM

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 75.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors bought 4,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,847 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, up from 6,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $123.35. About 2.55M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – CO IS ADVANCING DEVELOPMENT OF UNCONVENTIONAL RESOURCES, PARTICULARLY IN U.S. PERMIAN BASIN; 29/03/2018 – REPSOL, WINTERSHALL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON SAYS NEW U.S. TAX LAW HAS NOT HAD A ‘MAJOR IMPACT ON’ COMPANY; 27/04/2018 – Chevron to Complete Sale of Southern Africa Refining, Marketing and Lubricant Assets Later This Yr; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CAPITAL SPEND OF $18B-20B IN 2019-2020; 19/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/19/2018 02:20 PM; 11/04/2018 – Oil major Total buys several assets located in Gulf of Mexico; 05/03/2018 – S. John Tilak: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project | w/ @ErnestScheyder @davidj_french; 23/04/2018 – Two Chevron employees detained in Venezuela last week could be charged with treason for refusing to sign a parts contract for a joint venture with state-owned oil company PDVSA, according to sources familiar with draft charges against the executives; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON IN TALKS WITH MULTIPLE PARTIES INCLUDING MALAYSIA’S PETRONAS ABOUT SELLING A MINORITY STAKE IN LNG PROJECT

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00B for 33.25 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00 million and $287.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 7,462 shares to 74,965 shares, valued at $7.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 14,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,329 shares, and has risen its stake in First Hawaiian Inc.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stearns Services Grp reported 6,779 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Benin Mngmt Corporation accumulated 71,385 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 3.66M shares. Buckhead Capital Mngmt Limited Company reported 7,743 shares. Martin Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,425 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Regentatlantic Cap invested in 11,679 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Jones Lllp owns 0.04% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 122,766 shares. Colorado-based Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc has invested 0.01% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cap Advsr Ltd reported 584 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cumberland Advsr, a Florida-based fund reported 2,070 shares. Hikari Tsushin has 3.52% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 101,598 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.18% or 1,754 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management owns 24,982 shares. Legacy Private Tru holds 0.22% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 11,810 shares. Puzo Michael J has 8,605 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.37 million activity. 4,750 shares valued at $532,950 were sold by JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM on Tuesday, January 15.

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29M and $184.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc Msci Chile Etf (ECH) by 22,077 shares to 19,801 shares, valued at $855,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Trust Russi by 33,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,667 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Trust Msci Uk Etf New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa accumulated 135,221 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Rench Wealth Mngmt Inc has 1.92% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Novare Lc reported 54,173 shares stake. Connecticut-based Ellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Co has invested 0.07% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Lockheed Martin Inv Mgmt owns 86,100 shares. Cwm holds 0.08% or 31,866 shares. Sfmg Ltd Co has 8,454 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Blair William & Il holds 0.37% or 498,993 shares in its portfolio. Modera Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 4,179 shares in its portfolio. North Point Port Managers Oh invested in 2,775 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Community State Bank Of Raymore has 0.12% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 12,539 are held by Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland). Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0.42% or 130,540 shares in its portfolio. Azimuth Capital Management Ltd Liability Com, Michigan-based fund reported 143,065 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel reported 139,950 shares stake.