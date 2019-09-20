Bluemar Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Position by $1.81 Million; As Biogen (BIIB) Stock Rose, Cs Mckee LP Has Upped by $7.11 Million Its Position

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in Biogen (BIIB) by 59.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 30,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 81,940 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.16 million, up from 51,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Biogen for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $238.79. About 1.43M shares traded or 0.07% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN: SPINRAZA TRIAL SHOWED IMPROVED MOTOR FUNCTION; 12/03/2018 – Biogen Expects Deal to Close in 2Q; 23/04/2018 – New SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) Data Unveiled at AAN Annual Meeting Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Rang; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On lronwood Pharmaceuticals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Biogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIIB); 23/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 01/05/2018 – Biogen and Neurimmune Announce Option Exercise for Alzheimer’s Disease Investigational Treatment Aducanumab

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 43.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc sold 39,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 50,451 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37 million, down from 89,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.13B market cap company. The stock increased 3.82% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $51.34. About 1.63 million shares traded or 192.11% up from the average. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 42,194 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Co holds 36,762 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Smith Asset Management Gru LP has 232,312 shares for 1.82% of their portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability owns 4,702 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Thomasville Bancorp owns 24,384 shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. Twin Focus Prtnrs Ltd Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,235 shares. Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0.02% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 20,027 are held by Acg Wealth. Michigan-based Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Susquehanna Intll Group Incorporated Llp invested in 0.03% or 318,339 shares. 944 are held by Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd. 17,232 are held by Hendershot Invests Inc. Chevy Chase Trust Holding accumulated 169,571 shares. Philadelphia Com has 78,370 shares. 700 are owned by Focused Wealth Mngmt.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IBB, CELG, GILD, BIIB – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Biogen, Acceleron terminate drugs after poor trials – Boston Business Journal” published on September 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/21/2019: NVTA,BIIB,ALT,PFE,ALC – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Biotech vet George Scangos steers new company toward nine-figure IPO – San Francisco Business Times” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Management Presents at Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

Cs Mckee Lp, which manages about $11.10B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilent Techn (NYSE:A) by 8,500 shares to 72,140 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baker Hughes A Ge by 198,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 334,300 shares, and cut its stake in Amern Intl Group (NYSE:AIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 21 investors sold ESNT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 85.40 million shares or 2.29% more from 83.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 0.01% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Garrison Bradford Assocs Incorporated has 3.11% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 56,500 shares. Bluemar Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 50,451 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag holds 109,464 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Icon Advisers reported 31,100 shares stake. Raymond James And Associates reported 129,971 shares. Susquehanna Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Voya Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Bancshares Of America Corp De stated it has 533,383 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gsa Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership reported 19,130 shares. Moreover, First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 110,602 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp invested in 0.01% or 1.04 million shares. Strs Ohio owns 37,100 shares.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00M and $342.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brightview Hldgs Inc by 95,562 shares to 496,023 shares, valued at $9.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 9,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,443 shares, and has risen its stake in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $1.38 EPS, up 16.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.18 per share. ESNT’s profit will be $138.00 million for 9.30 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Essent Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.72% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Essent Group reports $473.2M reinsurance transaction – Seeking Alpha” on March 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Essent Group Ltd. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ESNT or TREE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) CEO Mark Casale on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.