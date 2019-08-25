Bluemar Capital Management Has Trimmed By $2.15 Million Its Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) Stake; Last Week Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA) Coverage

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) stake by 53.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bluemar Capital Management Llc sold 37,145 shares as Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC)’s stock declined 1.07%. The Bluemar Capital Management Llc holds 31,770 shares with $1.87M value, down from 68,915 last quarter. Lincoln Natl Corp Ind now has $10.46B valuation. The stock decreased 3.69% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $52.26. About 1.80 million shares traded or 21.12% up from the average. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications, Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Liberty Life Assurance Company of Boston; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Names Chris Neczypor Sr VP, Head of Investment Risk/Strategy; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 13/04/2018 – VERDE SERVICIOS EXITED WFC, NXPI, GOOG, HDB, LNC IN 1Q: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Lincoln National at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by InvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications, Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Liberty Life Assurance; 01/05/2018 – Society for New Communications Research of The Conference Board (SNCR) Announces 2018 Excellence in New Communications Award Wi; 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches lndexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 09/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named a Best Employer for Diversity by Forbes

Among 2 analysts covering Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Atara Biotherapeutics has $70 highest and $62 lowest target. $66’s average target is 405.36% above currents $13.06 stock price. Atara Biotherapeutics had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Canaccord Genuity. Mizuho maintained Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. See Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) latest ratings:

30/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Roth Capital 30.0000

23/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Stifel Nicolaus 41.0000

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $70 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy New Target: $62 Maintain

The stock decreased 3.55% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $13.06. About 394,555 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Aut; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Collaboration With Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; 17/05/2018 – ATARA REPORTS DATA FROM LONG-TERM TAB-CEL PHASE 2; 08/05/2018 – ATARA CASH/INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31 TOTALED $407.3M; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss $41.4M; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Comml Leadership Team With the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 07/05/2018 – Biotech Industry Veteran Dietmar Berger, M.D., Ph.D., Joins Atara Biotherapeutics as Global Head of Research and Development; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS EXPANDS T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 14/05/2018 – Rounds Report: Omeros Rallied While The Stellar FDA Due Diligence To Help Atara; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics: Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Investments $407.3 Million as of March 31

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $702.08 million. The Company’s clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease.

More notable recent Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Atara: The Silver Bullet For Multiple Sclerosis – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Operational Progress – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Disruptive Biotech Stocks to Buy for 2025 – Investorplace.com” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Baupost’s 13F Shows New Stake in XPO Logistics (XPO), Increase in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CBS (CBS), Liquidated Celgene (CELG) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $39,000 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by DOBMEIER ERIC, worth $39,000.

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 11 investors sold Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Company Mn accumulated 95,520 shares or 0% of the stock. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company owns 10,432 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 34,900 shares. 12 West Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.51% or 158,700 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 89,778 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 54,640 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md invested in 0.01% or 1.75M shares. Daiwa Secs Group Inc stated it has 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Pacific Heights Asset Limited Company owns 175,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur has 16,187 shares. 5,817 were reported by Royal Bank Of Canada. Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited holds 1,412 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Co owns 1.31 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Tower Capital Llc (Trc) holds 75 shares.

More notable recent Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why We Think Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lincoln National updates debt tender offer – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lincoln National Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Lincoln National (LNC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.