Bluemar Capital Management Has Lowered Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Holding By $382,680; Last Week Antero Midstream (AM) Coverage

Among 4 analysts covering Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Antero Midstream Partners had 6 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, August 2 report. Citigroup maintained Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) rating on Tuesday, May 28. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $1500 target. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was downgraded by Mitsubishi UFJ. See Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $17.0000 New Target: $13.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Mitsubishi UFJ Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $17.0000 New Target: $13.0000 Downgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $14.0000 New Target: $11.0000 Downgrade

28/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $23.0000 New Target: $15.0000 Reinstates

16/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Outperform Downgrade

02/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) stake by 6.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bluemar Capital Management Llc sold 8,504 shares as Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION)’s stock declined 7.23%. The Bluemar Capital Management Llc holds 120,329 shares with $5.46 million value, down from 128,833 last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N A now has $7.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $42.55. About 2.89 million shares traded or 32.87% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook; 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.77, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold Antero Midstream Corporation shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 1.37 million shares or 98.47% less from 89.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability reported 31,310 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 2.24% in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM). Pinnacle Hldg Limited Liability Co reported 311,361 shares.

The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.33. About 5.84 million shares traded or 10.45% up from the average. Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) has declined 52.65% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.65% the S&P500. Some Historical AM News: 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 24/05/2018 – Antero Midstream Partners Short-Interest Ratio Up to 10 Days; 20/04/2018 – DJ Antero Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AM); 28/03/2018 Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $161.2M; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 25/04/2018 – Antero Midstream Partners 1Q EPS 43c; 18/04/2018 – ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS INCREASED DISTRIBUTION TO 39C/UNIT

Antero Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets. The company has market cap of $4.22 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling and Treatment. It has a 20.77 P/E ratio. The Company’s assets include 8-, 12-, 16-, 20-, and 24-inch high and low pressure gathering pipelines, compressor stations, and processing and fractionation plants that collect and process natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate from wells in the Marcellus Shale in West Virginia and the Utica Shale in Ohio; and water handling and treatment assets, which comprise two independent fresh water delivery systems that deliver fresh water from the Ohio River and several regional waterways, as well as wastewater handling services for well completion operations.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $391,888 activity. Shares for $107,927 were sold by BLACKFORD DAVID E. SHIREY TERRY ALAN also sold $24,756 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $259,205 were sold by ALEXANDER BRUCE K on Tuesday, February 12. The insider STEPHENS STEVEN DAN sold $385,590.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett And Ltd reported 447,544 shares. Thompson Investment Management Inc invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Thomas White Intll reported 14,900 shares. Stevens Cap LP has 55,162 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 839 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Calamos Wealth Ltd Llc holds 129,406 shares. 8,343 were reported by First Personal Fincl Serv. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 135,328 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Carlson Cap Lp owns 697,000 shares. Raymond James Fincl Serv Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Raymond James And Associate holds 0% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 45,415 shares. U S Global Investors invested in 0.23% or 10,455 shares. Hartford Invest Mgmt invested 0.03% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 88 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Zions Bancorporation had 8 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, July 23. JP Morgan downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) on Thursday, April 4 to “Neutral” rating.