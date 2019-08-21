Bluemar Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Voya Finl (VOYA) by $1.06 Million; As Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Market Valuation Declined, Silverback Asset Management Boosted Position

Silverback Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences Inc (KIN) by 76.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc bought 216,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.25% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, up from 283,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kindred Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.41M market cap company. The stock increased 6.64% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $7.87. About 107,822 shares traded. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) has declined 49.10% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.10% the S&P500. Some Historical KIN News: 30/05/2018 – KindredBio Announces Positive Results from Pilot Effectiveness Study of KIND-014 for the Treatment of Gastric Ulcers in Horses; 07/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES GETS FDA APPROVAL OF MIRATAZ™ (MIRTAZAPINE; 24/04/2018 – KIN: FDA HAS NO QUESTIONS, REQUESTS FOR ZIMETA IV SUBMISSION; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Received Response From FDA for Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls Technical Section for Zimeta IV; 29/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences: Zimeta IV Is for the Control of Fever in Horses; 07/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Receives FDA Approval of Mirataz™ (mirtazapine transdermal ointment) for the Management of Weight Loss in; 08/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 36c; 24/04/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES – GOT RESPONSE FROM FDA FOR CHEMISTRY, MANUFACTURING, & CONTROLS TECHNICAL SECTION FOR ZIMETA IV FOR CONTROL OF FEVER IN HORSES; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences: Approval Is Pending Pre-Approval Inspection, or PAI, at Contract Manufacturer of Zimeta IV Scheduled for July 2018

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 11.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc sold 21,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 168,796 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43 million, down from 190,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $50.37. About 469,964 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 24/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE: $600M EQUITY LINKED NOTES LINKED TO VOYA PRICED; 08/03/2018 – SEC Alleges Voya Advisers Recalled Loaned Securities Before Dividend Record Dates so Insurance Affiliates Could Receive Tax Benefit; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS PART OF DEAL, PEN-CAL WILL RE-BRAND TO VOYA; 30/04/2018 – Voya SmallCap Opportunities Adds Envestnet; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 08/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank AG Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 12/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Announces Threshold Price and Initial Reference Price for Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-2 Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 08/03/2018 Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Voya Financial; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED, AND ARE NOT MATERIAL TO VOYA’S FINANCIAL POSITION

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.86, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold KIN shares while 12 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 24.90 million shares or 16.98% more from 21.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 0.01% or 11,922 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability stated it has 11,659 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup stated it has 9,810 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Limited accumulated 38,049 shares or 0% of the stock. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 5,760 shares. Adage Capital Grp Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 1.65 million shares. Silverback Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 500,000 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De holds 13,974 shares. Blackrock Incorporated accumulated 1.97 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Manufacturers Life Insur The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 24,739 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 0% stake. Charles Schwab holds 0% or 79,201 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 45,396 shares in its portfolio.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00 million and $287.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 20,214 shares to 68,020 shares, valued at $7.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 7,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).