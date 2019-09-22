Bluemar Capital Management Has Lowered Its Morgan Stanley (MS) Stake by $1.15 Million; Nli International Has Cut Its Aramark (ARMK) Holding by $334,800

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 23.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc sold 26,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 86,420 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.79M, down from 113,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $43.67. About 22.50 million shares traded or 128.74% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 18/04/2018 – Dealbook: Morgan Stanley (Kind of) Catches Up to Goldman: DealBook Briefing; 25/04/2018 – Siemens Healthineers Target Started at EUR34 by Morgan Stanley; 13/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Global Rate Forecasts as of April 13 (Table); 21/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Kelleher Can’t Wait for Electronic Bond Trading (Video); 13/03/2018 – Reality TV World: Exclusive: Morgan Ricke talks ‘Survivor: Ghost Island’ (Part 2); 30/05/2018 – CIT Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 08/05/2018 – LA QUINTA HOLDINGS INC LQ.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 11/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $117 FROM $107; 18/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley

Nli International Inc decreased its stake in Aramark (ARMK) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc sold 9,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.39% . The institutional investor held 72,210 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.60M, down from 81,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Aramark for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $42.22. About 1.51 million shares traded. Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has declined 8.93% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ARMK News: 08/05/2018 – ARAMARK REPORTS 2Q 2018 EARNINGS & BOOSTS 2018 OUTLOOK; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW BOOSTED FDX, CAH, NWL, ARMK, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – ARAMARK 2Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 46C; 29/03/2018 – MFS Growth Fund Exits Allergan, Cuts Aramark; 06/03/2018 Aramark Announces Participation in Deutsche Bank’s 2018 Media, Telecom & Business Services Conference; 08/05/2018 – Aramark Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30; 08/05/2018 – Aramark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Aramark 2Q EPS 11c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aramark, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARMK); 29/05/2018 – MFS Growth Fund Adds Hilton, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Aramark

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grassi Inv Management reported 126,800 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 0.23% or 59,540 shares in its portfolio. Delphi Management Ma stated it has 1.14% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Deroy & Devereaux Private Inv Counsel reported 1.66% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). The North Carolina-based Triangle Wealth Management has invested 0.26% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.18% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 135,503 were reported by Motco. Metropolitan Life Ins New York reported 191,503 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.21% or 367,695 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.19% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 1.65M shares. Kj Harrison Partners invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Pnc Service accumulated 0.04% or 1.02 million shares. Vigilant Mngmt Ltd Company holds 408 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.53% or 88,887 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Advsrs Ltd Company, California-based fund reported 1,034 shares.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Gaithersburg biotech files to go public with $150M offering – Baltimore Business Journal” on August 30, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Bullish Options Activity Continues in Morgan Stanley (MS), Targeting Earnings (Oct. 15) and FOMC Rate Decision (Oct. 30) as Catalyst -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Morgan Stanley warns on sluggish second half – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Prime Brokerage Services Are Coming to Crypto – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00M and $342.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 93,846 shares to 487,119 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgm Growth Pptys Llc by 132,344 shares in the quarter, for a total of 393,176 shares, and has risen its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 8.95 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21 billion and $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,910 shares to 59,950 shares, valued at $12.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 31,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,540 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold ARMK shares while 108 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 205.72 million shares or 9.06% less from 226.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 57,332 are held by Chevy Chase Trust. Amica Mutual Com stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking Corp stated it has 198,480 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Spears Abacus Advsrs Limited Com has 0.12% invested in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) for 28,460 shares. Comm National Bank accumulated 35,496 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citadel Advisors Limited Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Sumitomo Life Insur reported 14,271 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 529 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al accumulated 35,950 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 350 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs has 0.03% invested in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) for 2.63M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 270 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stifel Financial reported 0% stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 82,798 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On GlaxoSmithKline, Wynn Resorts And More – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aramark +7.1% as Mantle Ridge reports 9.8% stake – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Thousands of Aramark Volunteers Team Up for Annual Global Day of Service, Join NFL Huddle for 100 Campaign to Build Healthier Communities for the Next 100 Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.