Bluemar Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Wex (WEX) by $3.44 Million; As Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Lowered Holding by $347,025

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 42.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 4,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 6,373 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $483,000, down from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $73.98. About 745,340 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 32.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc bought 16,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 68,209 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.19 million, up from 51,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $205.5. About 162,259 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 23/04/2018 – WEX Health to Host 11th Annual Go-To Industry Event; 04/05/2018 – lnfinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Rev $354.8M; 05/04/2018 – WEX Appoints Clare Murphy as European Director of Sales; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.81; 04/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $186; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 05/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Hires New European Managing Director; 21/04/2018 – DJ WEX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEX)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold WEX shares while 79 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 41.37 million shares or 1.24% more from 40.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Rech has 0.01% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 1,639 shares. Whittier Co owns 0.02% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 3,070 shares. Pnc Fincl Services invested in 0.02% or 85,908 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 0% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 7,146 shares. Brinker Capital owns 8,339 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 7,621 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 2,430 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.02% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 4,823 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 276,350 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Financial Serv Co Ma stated it has 0% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Moreover, Keybank Association Oh has 0% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 2,304 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP invested in 229,985 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 1,594 shares. Jefferies Limited Liability owns 2,600 shares. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 4 shares.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00M and $342.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 26,838 shares to 86,420 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 3,038 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,291 shares, and cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Analysts await Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 1.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.92 per share. EXPD’s profit will be $155.36 million for 20.32 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold EXPD shares while 180 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 150.78 million shares or 1.40% less from 152.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Tru Com Na reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Syntal Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 3,243 shares. Nuwave Investment Management Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 139 shares. 4,144 were reported by Sigma Planning Corp. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company invested 0.01% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Susquehanna Llp holds 0% or 4,482 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Axa, France-based fund reported 155,563 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Llc owns 21,775 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.03% stake. Webster National Bank N A has invested 0% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). 15,239 were reported by Alps Inc. Moreover, Lpl Financial Lc has 0.01% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding Sa invested in 0.04% or 68,066 shares. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 0% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).