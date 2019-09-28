Bluemar Capital Management Has Increased By $1.44 Million Its American Express Co (AXP) Position; Profile of 4 Analysts Covering Celanese (CE)

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 17.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bluemar Capital Management Llc acquired 11,713 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Bluemar Capital Management Llc holds 79,733 shares with $9.84 million value, up from 68,020 last quarter. American Express Co now has $98.39 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $118.59. About 2.75 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END; 16/04/2018 – American Express’ Plenti program will end on July 10 and all Plenti points will expire on that date; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects 2018 EPS at High-End of $6.90 to $7.30 Outlook; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.9 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty,; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Ratings on American Express Bank, FSB; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Average Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 18/04/2018 – American Express “off to a good start” in new financial year; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S

Among 9 analysts covering Celanese (NYSE:CE), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Celanese has $12600 highest and $10500 lowest target. $119.11’s average target is -2.48% below currents $122.14 stock price. Celanese had 18 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, July 24. Deutsche Bank maintained Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $11800 target. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) on Wednesday, September 4 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Nomura. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $120 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 24. BMO Capital Markets maintained Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 9 with “Overweight”. See Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) latest ratings:

26/09/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Underperform New Target: $110.0000 Initiates Coverage On

04/09/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $102.0000 New Target: $124.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $115.0000 New Target: $120.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Neutral Old Target: $107.0000 New Target: $105.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: $115.0000 New Target: $118.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $102.0000 New Target: $120.0000 Upgrade

09/07/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $125.0000 New Target: $124.0000 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: Vertical Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

20/06/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $115 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

More notable recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Celanese Focused on Clear Lake Plant Restart – Business Wire” on September 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Boston Beer, Carvana, HD Supply, Marathon Petroleum, Square, Trade Desk, Whirlpool and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 35% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

The stock increased 0.45% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $122.14. About 697,225 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 23/04/2018 – Celanese to Demonstrate the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q EPS $2.66; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE CORP – ABANDONING ITS MERGER AGREEMENT WITH BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Acetyl Chain Ops Adjusted EBIT Surpassing $900M by 2020; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Adj EPS $2.79; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – PARTIES WERE UNABLE TO REACH AGREEMENT WITH EUROPEAN COMMISSION ON ACCEPTABLE CONDITIONS TO ALLOW PROPOSED JV TO PROCEED; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow Have Withdrawn Notification of Proposed Joint Venture From European Commission; 23/04/2018 – Celanese to Demonstrate the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $1.851 MLN VS $1,471 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Delivering Annualized Adjusted EBIT Increase of About 15% From 2017 Through 2020

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold Celanese Corporation shares while 148 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 116.62 million shares or 0.52% less from 117.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Foster & Motley owns 9,741 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Wesbanco National Bank reported 9,300 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Gru accumulated 164,708 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Cwm Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Nuveen Asset Limited Co reported 643,791 shares stake. Bb&T Corporation holds 0% or 2,429 shares. Smithfield holds 260 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 0.2% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 224,387 shares. Dodge Cox invested in 10.80 million shares or 0.94% of the stock. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.03% or 182,154 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). State Teachers Retirement Systems, a New York-based fund reported 135,150 shares. Banque Pictet Cie owns 4,190 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Guardian Life Insurance Of America has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE).

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, makes and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $15.11 billion. The companyÂ’s Advanced Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics. It has a 15.26 P/E ratio. The Company’s Consumer Specialties segment provides cellulose acetate flakes, films, and tows for use in filter products applications; food protection ingredients, such as potassium sorbate and sorbic acid for food and beverage industry; Sunett, a sweetener for use in various beverages, confections, and dairy products; and Qorus, a sweetener system designed for low-to no-calorie carbonated and non-carbonated beverages, flavored waters, energy drinks, and milk and dairy products.

Among 6 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. American Express has $145 highest and $123 lowest target. $137.33’s average target is 15.80% above currents $118.59 stock price. American Express had 13 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 10 by Wells Fargo. On Monday, July 8 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 22. Bank of America initiated it with “Buy” rating and $145 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, July 22. The company was upgraded on Friday, May 3 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Monday, July 22 by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com invested in 1.27M shares or 1.01% of the stock. Acg Wealth invested 0.21% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Excalibur Mngmt has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moreover, Papp L Roy And Assoc has 0.14% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Whittier Of Nevada invested in 0.34% or 38,179 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability reported 18,212 shares. Chilton Cap Ltd Co stated it has 111,401 shares. Moreover, M&R Management has 0.1% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 3,558 shares. Invest House Limited Company invested 0.18% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Leavell Invest Mgmt holds 4,561 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Trustmark Bank & Trust Department stated it has 69 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Wellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.56% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Northeast Consultants Inc accumulated 2,713 shares. Overbrook Mgmt Corp stated it has 0.99% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American Express declares $0.43 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Yes, Buffett Has Marijuana and Cryptocurrency Exposure – Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Trade of the Day: American Express Stock Points Lower for a Trade – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.