Bluemar Capital Management Has Decreased Its Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Holding; Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Cut Macerich Co (MAC) Stake

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) stake by 6.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bluemar Capital Management Llc sold 8,127 shares as Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION)’s stock declined 7.23%. The Bluemar Capital Management Llc holds 112,202 shares with $5.16 million value, down from 120,329 last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N A now has $7.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $44.63. About 1.70 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANC 1Q EPS $1.09; 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Business Confidence, Economic Conditions Across Western U.S. Are Strong; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION); 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased Macerich Co (MAC) stake by 31.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 70,000 shares as Macerich Co (MAC)’s stock declined 17.42%. The Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc holds 150,000 shares with $5.02M value, down from 220,000 last quarter. Macerich Co now has $4.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $33.33. About 2.31 million shares traded or 21.85% up from the average. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 19/04/2018 – ARTHUR COPPOLA TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, CEO OF MACERICH CO. AFTER; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – COPPOLA IS RETIRING FROM HIS ROLE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER EFFECTIVE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Macerich Sees FY18 EPS 49c-EPS 59c; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH IS SAID CLOSE TO ANNOUNCING PLANS FOR CEO TO RETIRE; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH NAMES STEVEN HASH INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 20/04/2018 – DJ Macerich Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAC); 01/05/2018 – MACERICH HOLDER ONTARIO TEACHERS INTENDS TO KEEP STAKE: CNBC; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 28/03/2018 – Macerich And Candytopia Succeed With lmmersive New Art Exhibit At Santa Monica Place; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Macerich is close to announcing plans for CEO Retirement – Bloomberg

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Elevated Costs, Risky Loans Hurt Zions (ZION): Time to Sell? – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Christian evangelicals harvest land in settlements Israel hopes to annex – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Commit To Purchase Zions Bancorporation At $35, Earn 5.5% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Zion Oil & Gas Signs Agreement to Begin 3-D Seismic Acquisition in Israel – PRNewswire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “This is Why Zions (ZION) is a Great Dividend Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Zions Bancorporation has $5600 highest and $5000 lowest target. $51.50’s average target is 15.39% above currents $44.63 stock price. Zions Bancorporation had 9 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $5600 target in Tuesday, July 23 report. The company was downgraded on Thursday, April 4 by JP Morgan. As per Tuesday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Piper Jaffray maintained Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) on Wednesday, September 11 with “Overweight” rating.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $195.04M for 10.24 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased S&P Global Inc stake by 16,173 shares to 40,458 valued at $9.22 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Worldpay Inc stake by 90,785 shares and now owns 254,131 shares. Wisdomtree Invts Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold ZION shares while 168 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 164.05 million shares or 2.46% less from 168.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited Company reported 235,609 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 372,923 are owned by Sei. Wellington Management Group Incorporated Llp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corp invested 0.02% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital LP has 0.08% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 782,848 shares. Reilly Financial Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Chevy Chase Trust Hldg holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 148,715 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.09% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) or 550,000 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt has 0.37% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Regions Financial Corporation reported 18,096 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 90,689 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.05% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 59,099 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Sterling Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 29,021 shares. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Gru Inc has invested 0.06% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Analysts await Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 12.12% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.99 per share. MAC’s profit will be $123.75 million for 9.58 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Macerich Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.14% negative EPS growth.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.39 million activity. $91,280 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) was bought by Volk Kenneth on Friday, August 9. 10,000 shares valued at $409,850 were bought by O HERN THOMAS E on Wednesday, May 8. Stephen Andrea M also bought $700,300 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) shares. $164,400 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) was bought by COPPOLA EDWARD C on Tuesday, June 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold MAC shares while 79 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 145.79 million shares or 7.26% more from 135.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eaton Vance Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,665 shares. 8,847 were reported by Raymond James Financial Serv. Aperio Gru Limited owns 50,813 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 26,071 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp has 229,000 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 0.01% or 57,528 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 1.76 million shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 16,730 shares. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc Inc has 0.07% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Invesco Ltd owns 6.99M shares. Investment House Limited Liability reported 93,835 shares. Oakwood Limited Liability Corp Ca stated it has 262,181 shares or 3.77% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 25,789 shares. Marathon Prtn Equity Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.07% stake. Synovus Financial Corporation invested in 0% or 133 shares.