Bluemar Capital Management Has Decreased D R Horton (DHI) Holding as Stock Value Rose; Pros Holdings (PRO) Shareholder Shannon River Fund Management Has Cut Stake by $2.44 Million as Market Value Rose

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 7.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 38,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The hedge fund held 504,335 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.90 million, down from 543,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $62.86. About 306,835 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 10/04/2018 – Pros Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 45% to 26 Days; 21/05/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $40; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 21c-Loss 19c; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Rev $47.9M; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58; 03/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – CLEARLAKE CAPITAL BUYS WHEEL PROS, TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N FY2018 REV VIEW $189.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – SAP and PROS Team up to Provide One-Stop Commerce and Merchandising Solution for Airlines

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 21.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc sold 39,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 140,524 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.06 million, down from 179,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $49.49. About 3.23M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 24/04/2018 – DHI: John Khoiry of Long Pond Capital pitching $DHI long believes 60% upside in coming years; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL’S KHOURY SAYS DHI HAS SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N – “SPRING SELLING SEASON IS OFF TO A STRONG START” – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q EPS 91c; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Rev $3.79B; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – DON’T SEE LABOR AND MATERIAL COSTS GOING DOWN AND LAND IS CERTAINLY NOT GOING TO GO DOWN – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – EXPECT TO GENERATE AT LEAST $800 MLN OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.21 earnings per share, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% EPS growth.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $629.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Social Cap Hedosophia Hldgs by 60,900 shares to 744,978 shares, valued at $7.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 118,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 217,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Comtech Telecommunications C (NASDAQ:CMTL).

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DHI’s profit will be $462.27M for 9.90 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00 million and $342.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 90,785 shares to 254,131 shares, valued at $31.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 11,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,808 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS).