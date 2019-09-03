Bluemar Capital Management Has Cut Stake in Comerica (CMA) by $457,710; As Citigroup (C) Shares Rose, Marco Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $478,020

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Comerica Inc (CMA) by 6.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc sold 6,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.92% . The hedge fund held 85,412 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26M, down from 91,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $59.87. About 1.19M shares traded. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 24.24% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees 2Q Provision for Credit Losses Higher Vs. 1Q; 21/03/2018 – Comerica Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Net $281M; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – QTRLY SHR $1.59; 22/03/2018 – Comerica Bank Announces Its 2018 Power Networking Events; 01/05/2018 – Comerica Bank Selects Steve Richins to Lead its Arizona Market; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $549 MLN VS $470 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Comerica Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMA); 12/04/2018 – COMERICA INC CMA.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $99; 21/03/2018 – COMERICA BANK – WILL RAISE ITS PRIME RATE TO 4.75 PERCENT FROM 4.50 PERCENT

Marco Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 17.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc sold 7,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 36,937 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, down from 44,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $63.19. About 8.62 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 18/04/2018 – Citi 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 22/05/2018 – MXN SEEN AT 18.90 VS USD AT END OF 2018: CITI SURVEY; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Morse Sees ‘Plenty of Oil to Go Around’ (Video); 22/05/2018 – Race for Asia’s Top Research Provider Tightens as Morgan Stanley and Citi Claim Top Honors on Institutional lnvestor’s All-Asia Research Team Survey; 07/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S BAILIN: ANY RECESSION IS 18 MONTHS OR MORE AWAY; 16/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Wieting Expects 20% Plus U.S. EPS Growth in 1Q (Video); 28/03/2018 – Citigroup: Tier 1 Capital to Decrease by About $121.3M; 25/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES A GE CO BHGE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-SoFi said to plan credit card with help from former Citi executive – Bloomberg; 08/05/2018 – APTIV PLC APTV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00 million and $287.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 16,289 shares to 180,594 shares, valued at $8.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 16,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,258 shares, and has risen its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold CMA shares while 167 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 123.21 million shares or 4.56% less from 129.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications accumulated 3.49 million shares. Moreover, Pictet Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 262,927 shares. Ledyard Bank reported 23,550 shares. Washington Trust Bank & Trust holds 1,543 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Manhattan reported 3,777 shares. Bankshares Of Mellon has invested 0.06% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). 263,412 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Cleararc Capital Inc stated it has 3,871 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Pzena Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 121,055 shares. Pnc Serv Grp Inc owns 39,391 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cibc Ww has invested 0.01% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Prelude Capital Ltd Liability Company invested in 4,144 shares. Stieven Capital Advsrs LP has invested 1.98% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp owns 1.43M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, up 4.84% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CMA’s profit will be $284.34 million for 7.68 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.94 actual earnings per share reported by Comerica Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.52% EPS growth.

