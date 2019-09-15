Bluemar Capital Management Has Cut D R Horton (DHI) Position; VIEW SYSTEMS (VSYM) Shorts Decreased By 95.79%

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased D R Horton Inc (DHI) stake by 21.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bluemar Capital Management Llc sold 39,220 shares as D R Horton Inc (DHI)’s stock rose 3.56%. The Bluemar Capital Management Llc holds 140,524 shares with $6.06M value, down from 179,744 last quarter. D R Horton Inc now has $18.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $49.49. About 3.23M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q EPS 91c; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – EXPECT TO GENERATE AT LEAST $800 MLN OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Net $351M; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton’s profit rises 53 pct; 16/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Inc expected to post earnings of 85 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO AT LEAST $800 MLN EXCLUDING FORESTAR; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BETWEEN $15.9 BLN AND $16.3 BLN; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.66, REV VIEW $16.21 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Sees FY18 Rev $15.9B-$16.3B; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM REDUCED MU, DHI, ESRX, HAL, V IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 296.81 million shares or 1.25% less from 300.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased Bgc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BGCP) stake by 93,846 shares to 487,119 valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q2. It also upped E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) stake by 34,458 shares and now owns 215,052 shares. Victory Cap Hldgs Inc was raised too.

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DHI’s profit will be $462.27M for 9.90 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.